Over the last three seasons, Travis Konecny's game has dovetailed with the Flyers' team game. In many ways, the go-go winger is a make-or-break player for the Flyers. Konecny was asked about the fans' frustration with the Flyers' past two years falling well short of expectations. Following a letdown 2020-21 campaign, the Flyers stumbled hard this season by finishing 25-46-11. They missed the playoffs in consecutive years for the first time since 1992-93 and 1993-94.

NHL ・ 16 HOURS AGO