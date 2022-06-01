ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California former solar company exec sentenced to prison for ‘billion-dollar Ponzi scheme,’ prosecutors say

By Bradford Betz
FOXBusiness
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former executive of a California-based solar power company was sentenced Tuesday to nearly a decade in prison for his role in what prosecutors say was a "billion-dollar Ponzi scheme." Alan Hansen, 51, of Vacaville, pleaded guilty in 2020 to conspiracy and money laundering charges, the U.S. Attorney's Office...

www.foxbusiness.com

