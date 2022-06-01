$1000 Invested In Monster Beverage 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

As another earnings season draws to a close, investors in cannabis stocks have gone through some trying times. Many companies within the space reported a sequential drop in revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, including Charlotte's Web Holdings CWEB CWBHF, Columbia Care Inc. CCHWF, Greenlane Holdings, Inc. GNLN, Cresco Labs CL CRLBF, Planet 13 Holdings Inc. PLTH PLNHF, TPCO Holding Corp. GRAM GRAMF, which is doing business as The Parent Company, TILT Holdings Inc. TILT TLLTF, Sundial Growers Inc. SNDL, Jushi Holdings Inc. JUSH JUSHF and Verano Holdings Corp. VRNOF to name a few.
