ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

$1000 Invested In Monster Beverage 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Monster Beverage MNST has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.51% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.75%. Currently, Monster...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monster Beverage#Stock#Investor
Benzinga

6 Stocks To Buy That Are Near 52-Week Lows

Weakness in the S&P 500 has made life unpleasant for investors so far in 2022, but it has also created buying opportunities in a handful of high-quality stocks. Long-term investors looking to buy the dip can find plenty of stocks to buy that are at or near their lowest prices of the past year. Value investors and contrarian investors know the best time to buy is when there is blood in the streets, and 2022 has been a bloodbath on Wall Street so far, especially among high-growth tech stocks.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Top Cannabis Companies By Revenue In May, Marijuana Stocks To Check Out As Earnings Season Fades

As another earnings season draws to a close, investors in cannabis stocks have gone through some trying times. Many companies within the space reported a sequential drop in revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, including Charlotte's Web Holdings CWEB CWBHF, Columbia Care Inc. CCHWF, Greenlane Holdings, Inc. GNLN, Cresco Labs CL CRLBF, Planet 13 Holdings Inc. PLTH PLNHF, TPCO Holding Corp. GRAM GRAMF, which is doing business as The Parent Company, TILT Holdings Inc. TILT TLLTF, Sundial Growers Inc. SNDL, Jushi Holdings Inc. JUSH JUSHF and Verano Holdings Corp. VRNOF to name a few.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in June

Although stock market corrections can be scary, history shows they're the perfect time to put your money to work. These three Dow stocks offer the ideal blend of growth, value, and potential income for long-term investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
Benzinga

NVIDIA And 4 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

Gold futures traded higher this morning on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Recommends Buying This Stock

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD is too expensive. When asked about Rocket Lab USA, Inc. RKLB, he said, "I see your aerospace and I give you Raytheon Technologies Corporation RTX, which makes money and does good things." He recommended buying...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Insiders Buy More Than $41M Of 2 Penny Stocks

US crude oil futures traded lower this morning on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
TheStreet

A Beaten-Down Biotech Stock That's Finally Attractive

Biotech stocks are mired in a historic correction. That's not news. What doesn't receive much discussion is that the correction was largely justified and long overdue. Throughout 2020 and 2021 investors were bombarded with hype from trendy thematic exchange-traded funds and short-lived social-media celebrities. Couple that with share prices that seemed to move only in one direction and a human brain wired for confirmation bias, and it became easy to think, "this time really might be different."
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

New York AG Warns Against Risks of Crypto Trading

The Attorney General of New York has issued an alert, warning people of the “dangerous risks” of investing in cryptocurrencies, as the crypto markets have corrected significantly from their all-time highs. New York AG Letitia James, in an investor alert, stated that investors have lost “hundreds of billions”...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
47K+
Followers
137K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy