Elliot Page Says Studio Forced Him to Wear a Dress on ‘Juno’ Red Carpet: ‘Extremely F—ed Up’

By Zack Sharf
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
Elliot Page opened up to Esquire magazine about how difficult it was on his mental health to have to endure the awards season press tour for “ Juno ” while being in the closet. The Jason Reitman-directed abortion drama served as a breakthrough for Page, who earned an Oscar nomination for his performance as the title character.

“When ‘Juno’ was at the height of its popularity, during awards-season time, I was closeted, dressed in heels and the whole look — I wasn’t okay, and I didn’t know how to talk about that with anyone,” Page said.

Page pinpointed one moment during the “Juno” rollout in which executives at the film’s distributor, Fox Searchlight , demanded he wear a dress on the red carpet. The actor preferred to wear a suit but his request was denied. While the “Juno” release pre-dated Page coming out as transgender, he stressed that forcing anyone to wear a certain type of clothing is “fucked up.” Page pointed out there are many heterosexual cis women who don’t like to wear dresses, so it’s not like this is just a trans issue.

“I remember going and having the thing I wanted to wear, and then understanding the degree of expectation of how fancy someone is supposed to look. So I said I wanted to wear a suit, and Fox Searchlight was basically like, ‘No, you need to wear a dress,'” Page said. “And they took me in a big rush to one of those fancy stores on Bloor Street. They had me wear a dress, and…that was that. And then all the ‘Juno’ press, all the photo shoots — Michael Cera was in slacks and sneakers. I look back at the photos, and I’m like . . .?”

Page continued, “And it’s easy for people to roll their eyes, but you know what? No. That was really extremely, extremely fucked up. I shouldn’t have to treat it like just this thing that happened—this somewhat normal thing. It’s like: No. Regardless of me being trans! I’ve had people who’ve apologized about things: ‘Sorry, I didn’t know, I didn’t know at the time.’ It doesn’t matter! It doesn’t matter if I’m trans or cis. Lots of cis women dress how I dress. That has nothing to fucking do with it.”

Head over to Esqure’s website to read Page’s cover story in its entirety.

