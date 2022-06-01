ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Be[in]Crypto Video News Show: When Will We See Ethereum 2.0?

By David Thomas
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this week’s show, host Juliet Lima talks about Ethereum’s migration to Proof-of-Stake, initially slated for a 2020 release, but now seems to be destined for a summer 2022 release. Sponsored. Tim Beiko, an Ethereum developer, tweeted that the release of Ethereum 2.0 would be coming “a...

Bitcoin (BTC) Resumes Consolidation Above and Below $30,000

Bitcoin (BTC) has failed to sustain a minor support area and risks breaking down from its 22-day consolidation pattern. BTC has been increasing inside an ascending parallel channel since May 12. The upward movement led to a high of $32,399 on May 31. Initially, it seemed that this had caused a breakout from the $31,800 horizontal resistance area. However, the price decreased immediately afterwards, rendering the breakout as only a deviation (red circle).
CURRENCIES
Fortune

Australian billionaire slams Elon Musk’s return to work order right as his $48 billion firm discloses a huge security flaw

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Australian tech billionaire Scott Farquhar started a war of words with Tesla CEO Elon Musk over the latter’s return-to-work policies. But a Twitter feud with Musk might need to wait, as Farquhar’s $48 billion software company is dealing with a serious hacker problem.
ECONOMY
Ethereum Staking Increases but Will ETH Flood Markets After the Merge?

The amount of Ethereum (ETH) staked on the Beacon Chain has reached its highest-ever levels, but some observers are growing concerned over a large sell-off after the Merge. The amount of ETH staked in the Beacon Chain smart contract has reached 12.76 million according to Glassnode. It reported that 398,000 unique validators have staked and an additional 19,800 staked and came online in May.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Kyber Network: Swap, Earn, and Build in DeFi Without Limits

Meet Kyber Network, a multi-chain cryptocurrency trading and liquidity hub that connects liquidity from different sources in order to enable trades at the best possible rates for traders, while enabling liquidity providers to maximize earnings through capital efficiency. Sponsored. Background and history. Founded in 2017, Kyber Network has offices in...
MARKETS
#Smart Contract#Web3 Technology#Ethereum 2 0#Beacon
Gold, Stocks, and Bitcoin: Weekly Overview — June 2

Be[in]Crypto brings you an overview of this week’s price movements for bitcoin (BTC), gold, and our stock pick, GameStop. While an improvement over the prior two weeks, bitcoin has been struggling to maintain a $30,000 baseline. Trading just below $29,000 on May 19, BTC rose above $30,000 the next day, but swiftly returned below. Over the next two days it trickled upward, before accelerating up to $30,000 by May 24. Hitting resistance again, it dropped back down to $29,000 and failed to recover over the next few days, eventually slipping further down to $28,250 by May 27. While it rose a bit over the following days, BTC spiked on May 30, reaching $32,000 by May 31. Once again, BTC plummeted from there to $29,000 by June 2 and is now trading around $30,000.
MARKETS
BTC On-Chain Analysis: Cost Basis and the Death of Short-Term Holders

In today’s on-chain analysis, BeInCrypto looks at indicators that compare the current market situation of short- and long-term Bitcoin (BTC) holders. The goal is to try to determine what stage of a bear market BTC is in. Sponsored. Historical on-chain analysis shows a constant tension between the two types...
MARKETS

