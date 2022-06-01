ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soap Lake, WA

Man out on bail for burglary arrested again for two burglaries in Soap Lake

By Joe Utter
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOAP LAKE — A man out of jail on bail in an Ephrata burglary case is now back in jail in connection to two burglaries in Ephrata. Soap Lake police on Tuesday arrested 25-year-old Jakkob McCallin...

