KDHE: 22 more Kansans hospitalized with COVID

By Laura McMillan
KSN News
 2 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The rate of Kansans testing positive for the coronavirus has gone down slightly in the past week. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says 3,211 more Kansans tested positive since last Wednesday.

The seven-day average of new cases is 359, down from 375 last week. The KDHE tests some of the cases for variants. Since last Wednesday, there have been 85 more cases of the BA.2 stealth omicron variant .

Kansas hospitals report they are caring for 94 COVID-19 patients. That is 22 more than last week.

  • 89 of the patients are adults
  • Five are children
  • 13 of the adults are in intensive care

The Kansas COVID-19 death toll is 8,943, increasing four from last Wednesday. However, the KDHE said the seven-day average number of deaths remains at one.

More than 15,000 Kansans got vaccinated against COVID-19 in the past week.

  • 2,038 Kansans got their first dose of vaccine
  • 2,272 got a second dose
  • 10,981 got the third dose

Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, 67.34% have received at least one dose, while 58.86% have completed a vaccine series.

County Confirmed
Allen 4,019
Anderson 2,166
Atchison 4,364
Barber 1,052
Barton 6,544
Bourbon 4,408
Brown 2,757
Butler 19,248
Chase 679
Chautauqua 848
Cherokee 6,204
Cheyenne 659
Clark 504
Clay 1,999
Cloud 2,223
Coffey 2,449
Comanche 442
Cowley 10,259
Crawford 12,097
Decatur 623
Dickinson 4,851
Doniphan 2,469
Douglas 27,566
Edwards 558
Elk 572
Ellis 7,211
Ellsworth 2,022
Finney 11,333
Ford 10,658
Franklin 7,088
Geary 9,342
Gove 806
Graham 581
Grant 2,208
Gray 1,238
Greeley 332
Greenwood 1,817
Hamilton 464
Harper 1,665
Harvey 9,697
Haskell 966
Hodgeman 413
Jackson 3,941
Jefferson 4,868
Jewell 794
Johnson 151,741
Kearny 1,241
Kingman 1,977
Kiowa 671
Labette 6,658
Lane 299
Leavenworth 19,904
Lincoln 623
Linn 2,848
Logan 850
Lyon 10,261
Marion 3,367
Marshall 2,574
McPherson 7,899
Meade 1,221
Miami 8,007
Mitchell 1,434
Montgomery 9,466
Morris 1,519
Morton 625
Nemaha 3,260
Neosho 5,191
Ness 781
Norton 2,153
Osage 3,983
Osborne 808
Ottawa 1,217
Pawnee 2,157
Phillips 1,361
Pottawatomie 5,844
Pratt 1,943
Rawlins 685
Reno 18,725
Republic 1,359
Rice 2,623
Riley 13,822
Rooks 1,389
Rush 811
Russell 1,888
Saline 14,245
Scott 1,284
Sedgwick 146,587
Seward 6,921
Shawnee 49,487
Sheridan 791
Sherman 1,516
Smith 647
Stafford 1,156
Stanton 425
Stevens 1,469
Sumner 5,767
Thomas 2,431
Trego 782
Wabaunsee 1,653
Wallace 438
Washington 1,415
Wichita 495
Wilson 2,832
Woodson 800
Wyandotte 47,797

CDC Mask Guidelines based on community-level transmission:
Low ( green ): No mask needed indoors (get tested if you have symptoms)
Medium ( yellow ): Mask recommended for high-risk patients (discuss with your healthcare provider)
High ( orange ): Should wear mask indoors in public
Kansas coronavirus cases updated June 1, 2022
CDC Community transmission rates updated June 1, 2022
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Centers for Disease Control

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

