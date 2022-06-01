KDHE: 22 more Kansans hospitalized with COVID

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The rate of Kansans testing positive for the coronavirus has gone down slightly in the past week. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says 3,211 more Kansans tested positive since last Wednesday.

The seven-day average of new cases is 359, down from 375 last week. The KDHE tests some of the cases for variants. Since last Wednesday, there have been 85 more cases of the BA.2 stealth omicron variant .

Kansas hospitals report they are caring for 94 COVID-19 patients. That is 22 more than last week.

89 of the patients are adults

Five are children

13 of the adults are in intensive care

The Kansas COVID-19 death toll is 8,943, increasing four from last Wednesday. However, the KDHE said the seven-day average number of deaths remains at one.

More than 15,000 Kansans got vaccinated against COVID-19 in the past week.

2,038 Kansans got their first dose of vaccine

2,272 got a second dose

10,981 got the third dose

Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, 67.34% have received at least one dose, while 58.86% have completed a vaccine series.

County Confirmed Allen 4,019 Anderson 2,166 Atchison 4,364 Barber 1,052 Barton 6,544 Bourbon 4,408 Brown 2,757 Butler 19,248 Chase 679 Chautauqua 848 Cherokee 6,204 Cheyenne 659 Clark 504 Clay 1,999 Cloud 2,223 Coffey 2,449 Comanche 442 Cowley 10,259 Crawford 12,097 Decatur 623 Dickinson 4,851 Doniphan 2,469 Douglas 27,566 Edwards 558 Elk 572 Ellis 7,211 Ellsworth 2,022 Finney 11,333 Ford 10,658 Franklin 7,088 Geary 9,342 Gove 806 Graham 581 Grant 2,208 Gray 1,238 Greeley 332 Greenwood 1,817 Hamilton 464 Harper 1,665 Harvey 9,697 Haskell 966 Hodgeman 413 Jackson 3,941 Jefferson 4,868 Jewell 794 Johnson 151,741 Kearny 1,241 Kingman 1,977 Kiowa 671 Labette 6,658 Lane 299 Leavenworth 19,904 Lincoln 623 Linn 2,848 Logan 850 Lyon 10,261 Marion 3,367 Marshall 2,574 McPherson 7,899 Meade 1,221 Miami 8,007 Mitchell 1,434 Montgomery 9,466 Morris 1,519 Morton 625 Nemaha 3,260 Neosho 5,191 Ness 781 Norton 2,153 Osage 3,983 Osborne 808 Ottawa 1,217 Pawnee 2,157 Phillips 1,361 Pottawatomie 5,844 Pratt 1,943 Rawlins 685 Reno 18,725 Republic 1,359 Rice 2,623 Riley 13,822 Rooks 1,389 Rush 811 Russell 1,888 Saline 14,245 Scott 1,284 Sedgwick 146,587 Seward 6,921 Shawnee 49,487 Sheridan 791 Sherman 1,516 Smith 647 Stafford 1,156 Stanton 425 Stevens 1,469 Sumner 5,767 Thomas 2,431 Trego 782 Wabaunsee 1,653 Wallace 438 Washington 1,415 Wichita 495 Wilson 2,832 Woodson 800 Wyandotte 47,797

CDC Mask Guidelines based on community-level transmission:

Low ( green ): No mask needed indoors (get tested if you have symptoms)

Medium ( yellow ): Mask recommended for high-risk patients (discuss with your healthcare provider)

High ( orange ): Should wear mask indoors in public

Kansas coronavirus cases updated June 1, 2022

CDC Community transmission rates updated June 1, 2022

Sources:

Kansas Department of Health and Environment

Centers for Disease Control

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.