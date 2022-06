Roy Lee Shaw, 92, of Cave City passed away Wednesday, June 1, 2022. He was born October 5, 1929, in Newark, Arkansas to James William Shaw and Elsie Elizabeth Decker Shaw. Roy was a member of New Prospect Landmark Missionary Baptist Church. He was also a United States Army veteran, having served in the Korean War, as well as being stationed in Japan. He was a member of the Gainsboro Masonic Lodge #258. Roy was a very plain-spoken man, He enjoyed bird hunting and playing baseball, and he was an avid fan of the Arkansas Razorbacks and the St. Louis Cardinals.

CAVE CITY, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO