ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Sheryl Sandberg, longtime No. 2 exec at Facebook, steps down

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LmZ2r_0fxPhTmA00

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Sheryl Sandberg, the No. 2 executive at Facebook owner Meta, is stepping down, according to a post Wednesday on her Facebook page. Sandberg has served as chief operating officer at the social media giant for 14 years. She joined from Google in 2008, four years before Facebook went public.

Meta did not immediately respond to a message for comment.

“When I took this job in 2008, I hoped I would be in this role for five years. Fourteen years later, it is time for me to write the next chapter of my life,” Sandberg wrote on her Facebook page. She did not say what she planned to do.

Sandberg has led Facebook — now Meta’s — advertising business and was responsible for nurturing it from its infancy into an over $100 billion-a-year powerhouse.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in his own Facebook post that he doesn’t plan to replace Sandberg in the company’s existing structure. Javier Olivan will serve as Meta’s new COO.

Zuckerberg said this “this role will be different from what Sheryl has done. It will be a more traditional COO role where Javi will be focused internally and operationally, building on his strong track record of making our execution more efficient and rigorous.”

Jury sides with Johnny Depp on lawsuit, Amber Heard on counterclaim

While Sandberg has long been Zuckerberg’s No. 2, even sitting next to him — pre-pandemic, at least — in the company’s Menlo Park, California, headquarters, she also had a very public-facing job, meeting with lawmakers, holding focus groups and speaking out on issues such as women in the workplace and most recently, abortion.

“I think Meta has reached the point where it makes sense for our product and business groups to be more closely integrated, rather than having all the business and operations functions organized separately from our products,” Zuckerberg wrote.

Sandberg has had some public missteps at the company, including her attempt to deflect blame from Facebook for the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. In an interview later that month that was streamed by Reuters, she said she thought the events of the day were “largely organized on platforms that don’t have our abilities to stop hate, don’t have our standards and don’t have our transparency.”

This turned out to be untrue. Internal documents, revealed by whistleblower Frances Haugen later that year, showed that Facebook’s own employees were concerned about the company’s halting and often reversed response to rising extremism in the U.S.

FDA warns against viral avocado ‘kitchen tip’ that can make you sick

“Haven’t we had enough time to figure out how to manage discourse without enabling violence?” one employee wrote on an internal message board at the height of the Jan. 6 turmoil. “We’ve been fueling this fire for a long time and we shouldn’t be surprised it’s now out of control.”

Sandberg, who lost her husband suddenly in 2015, said she is “not entirely sure what the future will bring.”

“But I know it will include focusing more on my foundation and philanthropic work, which is more important to me than ever given how critical this moment is for women,” she wrote, adding that she is also getting married this summer, and that parenting their expanded family of five children will also be a part of this future.

She’s leaving Meta in the fall and will continue to serve on the company’s board.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

Drunk man hit by train in downtown Augusta

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Thursday, June 2, at 11:03 pm, Richmond County Deputies responded to 9th Street at Fenwick Street in reference to an accident involving an individual that had been struck by a train. Investigation revealed that a male subject was laying between the rails of the railroad tracks when he was struck by a slow […]
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
WJBF

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 27-year-old Brandon Alexander Mathis. Mathis was last seen June 2nd at 8:00 am leavinf his home on the 3600 block of Langdon Drive. He left the residence walking and his cell phone has been turned off. If you have any information, please contact […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

RCSO responds to shooting at BP on Wrightsboro Road

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is at the BP gas station on Wrightsboro Road for a shooting. This store is located in front of the Augusta Mall on the 3400 block. The incident happened about 9:30 Friday morning. NewsChannel 6 confirms one person was shot and taken to the hospital by ambulance. […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Richmond County man wanted for burglary

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County deputies are looking for Dominick Hopgood, who is wanted for Burglary in the 1st degree. The burglary occurred on the 1800 block of Fayetteville Drive on May 27th. He is known to frequent the Azalea Park and Augusta Estates area on Milledgeville Rd. If you have any information, please […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Body found floating in Savannah River near Augusta Riverwalk Marina

Augusta, GA (WJBF) – An investigation is underway after a body has been found in the Savannah River. Around 7:15pm Saturday, a black male was found floating near the Augusta Riverwalk Marina on 5th Street. His body has been taken to the crime lab for an autopsy and identification. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen tells […]
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Person
Sheryl Sandberg
WJBF

Aiken County Coroner’s Office investigating apparent murder-suicide

AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating a shooting that claimed the lives of a couple. The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3800 block of Summerhill Avenue in Aiken at 4:28pm. When officers arrived, they found a male and female dead in the master bedroom with gunshot wounds. Upon […]
WJBF

Sen. Warnock advances legislation to fund small law enforcement agencies

BURKE COUNTY, GA ( WJBF) — A bill sponsored by Senator Raphael Warnock could mean more funding for smaller law enforcement agencies like Burke County. “It’s huge for us because it helps shoulder the burden on local taxpayers to provide funding to hire, train and retain the best qualified officers,” Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Ap#Amber Heard
WJBF

SLED investigating Allendale shooting, one person in custody

UPDATE, 06/02/2022, 06:13 P.M. ALLENDALE, South Carolina (WJBF) – More details on the Allendale shooting that wounded a bystander early Wednesday evening and is currently being investigated by SLED. According to Lawrence Wiggins, the Allendale Chief of Police, the Allendale Police Department responded to multiple emergency calls Wednesday from two different locations across the street […]
ALLENDALE, SC
WJBF

Suspects wanted for armed robbery at First Watch in Richmond County

RICHMOND COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office are looking for two suspects involved in an armed robbery at a popular restaurant in the area. According to authorities, the incident happened on Sunday, May 29th at First Watch located at Crane Creek Drive. Authorities say the subjects below are wanted for Armed Robbery, […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Talk show host Wendy Williams placed under court-ordered financial guardianship

(WGHP) — In her medical absence from “The Wendy Williams Show,” six-time Emmy-nominated talk show host Wendy Williams has been fighting to take back control of her bank accounts. The daytime talk show announced in October 2021 that Williams had experienced “serious complications” from Graves’ disease and a thyroid condition. The show continued on without […]
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Sports
WJBF

Tiny homes proposed by Augusta commissioner for affordable housing

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- “Tiny homes could fit anyone of any age bracket of any income bracket it’s an affordable option for housing especially in a market where housing is not as affordable as it once was” said District 1 commissioner, Jordan Johnson. Tiny homes are becoming more popular across the country,  and Augusta’s District 1 […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Jaguars name Steven Paine director of golf and head men’s golf coach

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Steven Paine has been named head men’s golf coach and director of golf at Augusta University. With his appointment, Paine becomes the seventh full-time head coach of Augusta University’s storied golf program. In February, former Director of Golf and head men’s coach Jack O’Keefe announced his intention to depart following the 2021-2022 season. […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

WJBF

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy