ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

How Does A Stethoscope Work?

By K. Cossey
Health Digest
Health Digest
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's one of those things, you almost don't recognize a medical professional if they don't have one slung around their neck. We're talking about the...

www.healthdigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
Futurity

Diabetes drug may also treat aging blood vessels

An FDA-approved drug that lowers blood sugar in adults with type 2 diabetes may also decrease blood vessel dysfunction associated with aging, according to a new study. Researchers initially examined the role aging plays in human blood vessel function and stiffness. Then they evaluated how treatment with the sodium glucose co-transporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitor empagliflozin (Empa) improves blood vessel function and reduces arterial stiffness in aged male mice.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stethoscope#First Aid#Interstitial Lung Disease#Medical Equipment#Medicine Net#Science Direct
studyfinds.org

Blood clotting risk 4 times greater in long COVID patients who can’t exercise

WASHINGTON — A common symptom for people with long COVID is fatigue, and a recent study reveals those that are too tired to exercise might also have a higher risk of developing blood clots. The risk is four times higher among patients who could not perform basic exercises in comparison to those who could still continue to work out. The findings could help pinpoint how long COVID causes widespread damage to people’s bodies.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

What Scent Will Keep Mice Away?

Rodents such as mice have a very keen sense of smell much stronger than humans, and they use their sense of smell to sniff out our food and make themselves right in our homes. The most important approach is to keep your home neat by storing and disposing of food correctly with possible entry points sealed off; above that many experts suggest using rancid smells to repel these tiny invaders.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Medical News Today

When does a person need ear tubes?

People with recurring ear infections may need ear tubes, which are small tubes that allow air into the middle ear. Doctors may recommend tubes if a person has three infections requiring antibiotics within 6 months. Additionally, doctors. the tubes if an individual has ongoing ear infections with fluid buildup that...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What are the complications of a pulmonary embolism?

A pulmonary embolism (PE) occurs when blood flow to an artery that supplies blood to the lungs has become blocked, typically due to a blood clot. Complications can develop from either the clot or the treatment for the PE. PE may begin with a blood clot, or thrombus, that forms...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pethelpful.com

Baby’s Touching Friendship With a Black Lab Puppy Is As Pure As It Gets

Raising a puppy or a child is hard work. You can kiss any extra sleep you wanted goodbye. Either a kid or puppy could be running around the house at all hours of the day. Both have nonstop energy, and it can take a lot out of you. From training or teaching to feeding and playing, it never ends. So trying to raise both at the same time is, in our opinion, a pretty big challenge! But many people do it and say they wouldn’t trade it for the world.
PETS
Medical News Today

What to know about pulmonary hypertension in newborns

Persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn is a serious disorder that occurs when a baby fails to adapt to the circulatory transition as they breathe through their lungs after birth. Circulatory adaptation occurs minutes after birth as the baby transitions from receiving oxygen from the placenta through the umbilical cord...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

What Is the Normal Blood Pressure for an Infant?

The normal blood pressure in an infant varies as they grow and needs to be measured by a special in-dwelling intra-arterial catheter in an intensive care unit setting. There may also be slight variations in the normal average blood pressure in infants. The average blood pressure in a newborn baby...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Surgeons transplant 3D ear made of living cells

A US medical team said Thursday they had reconstructed a human ear using the patient's own tissue to create a 3D bioimplant, a pioneering procedure they hope can be used to treat people with a rare birth defect. The surgery was performed as part of an early-stage clinical trial to...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
61K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy