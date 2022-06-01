Juneteenth 2022: Local events and celebrations

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Community members are celebrating Juneteenth in 2022 with several events and activities across Hampton Roads.

Juneteenth is the federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. Local communities are hosting ceremonies and musical performances among other celebrations to commemorate the holiday. Government offices and services will be closed for the holiday.

Newport News

The City of Newport News is celebrating Juneteenth with several days of events.

Juneteenth Parade

When: Saturday, June 11, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Jefferson Avenue from 33 rd Street to King-Lincoln Park

What: Enjoy the only Juneteenth community parade on the Peninsula. Starting at Brooks Crossing, the parade travels 1.5 miles through the Southeast Community, arriving at King-Lincoln Park where there will be food trucks and music from the Mosaic Steel Orchestra. For more information, CLICK HERE .

Juneteenth Concert

When: Sunday, June 12, 5-7:30 p.m.

Where: King-Lincoln Park, 600 Jefferson Avenue

What: Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy musical performances by the Calvary Chapel Newport News Worship Team, Brothers and The Fuzz Band. For more information, CLICK HERE .

Raising of the Flag

When: Monday, June 13, 1 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 2400 Washington Avenue

What: Dignitaries, guests and the community will come together for raising of the Juneteenth Flag over City Hall. Ceremony also includes the reading of the Mayoral Proclamation, General Order #3 and the Thirteenth Amendment, and special speaker Dr. Grainger Browning, Jr. For more information, CLICK HERE .

Juneteenth BINGO (open only to those already registered)

When: Tuesday, June 14. 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Brittingham-Midtown Community Center, 570 McLawhorne Dr.

What: Have fun playing bingo, winning prizes and enjoying refreshments while learning about Juneteenth and why it’s an important part of Unites States history. For more information, CLICK HERE .

Juneteenth Debate

When: Wednesday, June 15, 6:30-8 p.m.

Where: Denbigh Community Center, 15198 Warwick Blvd.

What: Live debate with the youth of our community that focuses on two cases and key decisions that were made by the United States Supreme Court regarding racial segregation. For more information, CLICK HERE .

Juneteenth Spoken Word

When: Thursday, June 16, 7-9 p.m.

What: Listen to oral poetic performances designed for self-expression by local artists and poets on ideas of liberty, freedom, equality, and justice. For more information, CLICK HERE .

Juneteenth Mime: The Faces of Freedom

When: Friday, June 17, 1-9 p.m.

Where: The Mariners’ Museum, 100 Museum Drive

What: Watch silent movement performers enliven the room through dance and music to tell stories of emancipation. For more information, CLICK HERE .

Juneteenth Youth Field and Games

When: Saturday, June 18, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Riverview Farm Park, 105 City Farm Road

What: Youth ages 6-17 can participate in outdoor sporting games while bringing awareness of the four pillars of commemoration (liberty, free, equality, and justice) with a spirit of friendship, unity and team spirit. For more information, CLICK HERE .

Historical Pageant

When: Saturday, June 18, 7-8:30 p.m.

Where: Virtual event – aired on NNTV (Cox 48/Verizon 19); streamed on nnva.gov/nntv

What: Look through the lens of individuals throughout historical periods as they share their views on how the Emancipation Proclamation changed their lives. For more information, CLICK HERE .

Freedom Festival

When: Sunday, June 19, 12-4 p.m.

Where: King-Lincoln Park, 600 Jefferson Avenue

What: Free community festival featuring musical entertainment by the Unifics, food and craft vendors, informational exhibits, and children’s activities. For more information, CLICK HERE .

Norfolk

Virtual Storytelling Events at NPL

When : June 18

Where : Virtually on NPL’s Facebook page

What : NPL will also host two virtual storytelling events. First, performance poet and Suffolk native Nathan Richardson will portray Frederick Douglass in “Frederick Douglass: On Slavery and Emancipation,” which will premiere at 8 a.m. As part of the performance, Richardson will tell tales from Douglass’ life and recite an excerpt from his most famous speech, “What To The Slave is the 4 th of July.” Then, at 2 p.m., residents can tune in to NPL’s Facebook page to Celebrate Juneteenth with Storyteller Eunice Shands as she conducts a virtual talk on the book The 1619 Project: Born on the Water.

Community Day at Richard Tucker Library

When : June 19, noon to 4 p.m.

Where : Richard Tucker Library

What : The event will be a recognition of Juneteenth, Black Music Month, and the library’s Summer Reading Program Kickoff and will include arts and crafts, a children’s village, inflatables and a StoryWalk with 1619 Project book Born on the Water .

Freedom Festival

When : June 18, 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Where : Slover Library

What : This free family event will feature drum circles, African dance classes, music trivia, art, a living history museum, and an “At the Table” soul food exhibit. The event will conclude with a theatrical performance, “Juneteenth the Production,” where visitors journey back in time with two grandparents to learn the historical significance of Freedom Day.

Virginia Beach

The Virginia Beach Cultural Affairs Department announced a weekend of free arts and cultural events honoring Juneteenth.

June 16

“Black Health & Wellness: Community & Public Wellness” with Norfolk State University

As part of a commitment to celebrate Black history year-round, the Virginia Beach History Museums, Princess Anne County Training School/Union Kempsville High School Alumni and Friends Association and Norfolk State University (NSU) continue their expanded partnership with a virtual panel event, “Black Health & Wellness: Community & Public Wellness.” The panel will explore what makes communities healthy, and how history impacts current access to health, nutrition and wellness. The panel, which begins at noon on June 16, will be moderated by Dr. Cassandra Newby-Alexander, dean of the NSU College of Liberal Arts. Visit NSU’s website to register for this virtual event.

#ThirdThursday Virginia Beach Public Art Walk: “Portraits from a Place of Grace”

In celebration of Juneteenth weekend, Cultural Affairs will host a FREE Public Art Walk at the future home of the Virginia African American Cultural Center (VAACC) to view the public art installation “ Portraits from a Place of Grace .” Richard Hollant’s work, which was done in collaboration with VAACC, highlights residents from Virginia Beach’s 14 historically Black neighborhoods. Cultural Affairs will also be joined by VAACC members who posed for the portraits to share their stories and the origin of Juneteenth. The event begins at 4 p.m. on June 16. Please email ngoodale@vbgov.com to RSVP for this event at 744 Hampshire Ln.

June 16-19

Unity in the Community ArtWalk Along the Boardwalk

The Virginia African American Cultural Center, Inc. in partnership with the City of Virginia Beach, will host its inaugural Juneteenth Festival at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, which includes reflective public art murals created by artists from across the nation in celebration of the theme “Unity in the Community.” In collaboration with the ViBe Creative District and the Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) , the artists will paint live from June 16-19, between 16th Street and 31st Street. The formal opening and awards ceremony will be held at 24th Street Park at 11 a.m. on June 19. The murals will be judged by renowned artists Clayton Singleton and Ken Wright, as well as Gary Ryan, MOCA’s executive director. The event will culminate with an inspiring and resounding “Call for Unity in the Community” by representatives from Interfaith Alliance at the Beach, the Human Rights Commission, ViBe Creative District, the Mayor’s IDEA Commission, a poet, soloists, International Artist Dee Polite, Opera Singer Denise Battle, and Mia Guile, a member of the Virginia Beach Arts & Humanities Commission. Opportunities for family art activities will also be available. Visit the www.vaaccvb.org for more details.

June 18

VBGIGS Presents Juneteenth in the ViBe Creative District

Starting at 9 a.m. on June 18, the Virginia African American Cultural Center will present the Gregory Brothers, along with a Juneteenth skit, poetry and African-inspired dances by Dr. Faye Gallop on the ViBe Creative District stage during the ViBe Creative District Old Beach Farmer’s Market . Performances will run throughout the morning at 1810 Cypress Ave. This event is part of Virginia Beach’s Globally Inspired Gatherings series.

June 18-19

Juneteenth At The Beach

Team L.A.M.B. Inc., in partnership with the City of Virginia Beach, welcomes the community for its inaugural Juneteenth festival at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront 24th Street Park. Don’t miss this exciting celebration, and highly impactful weekend, jam-packed with family-friendly activities, including education, live entertainment, food, culture and connection. Entry is free both days, but registration is required . Visit www.juneteenthvb.com to learn more. This festival will run from noon to 10 p.m. on June 18 and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on June 19.

June 19

African American Music Month Celebrating Juneteenth

To close out the weekend, the Virginia Beach History Museums and Princess Anne Country Training School/Union Kempsville High School Alumni & Friends Association will host a free musical performance to celebrate African American Music Month and Juneteenth!



“ African American Music Month Celebrating Juneteenth ” will be held June 19 on the Renaissance Academy grounds, 5100 Cleveland St., and will feature RaJazz , a musical group comprised of seven superb Virginian performing artists who have captivated audiences of all ages and taste with a savory mix of smooth jazz and R&B, and are one of Hampton Roads’ most requested bands! The show features special guests Kween Yakini , an award-winning poet and author of four books, and a Hampton Roads Youth Poet Laureate Ambassador from Teens with a Purpose . Performances will run from 3:30-5 p.m.



The Princess Anne County Training School/Union Kempsville High School Museum will be open starting at 3 p.m. on June 19, and will remain open during and after the show, allowing audiences to learn about the first high school in Virginia Beach for African Americans. Registration for this event is through the Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation ActiveNet system. If you do not have an ActiveNet account, you will need to create one (for free) to register.

Williamsburg

Juneteenth Commemorative Art Exhibition

When : June 17 – July 8 (6-8 p.m.)

Where : Stryker Center Gallery

What : The Stryker Center Gallery will present a special exhibition of local and regional Black artists curated by artist Willis Potter. There will be an opening reception on Friday, June 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. The exhibition will run through July 8. For more information, CLICK HERE .

YJCW NAACP Motor Parade & Juneteenth Community Fest

When : June 18 (9 a.m. – 12 p.m.)

Where : Highland Park

What : Motor parade at Highland Park. The event is free and open to the public

Colonial Williamsburg

When : June 19 (9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.)

Where : Colonial Williamsburg

What : Colonial Williamsburg is offering free admission in observance of Juneteenth.

William & Mary Juneteenth Commemoration

When : June 17 (3 p.m. – 7 p.m.)

Where : At the site of “Hearth: Memorial to the Enslaved”

What : William & Mary will celebrate Juneteenth in person for the first time. The event is expected to include performers, vendors, and more. For more information, CLICK HERE .

This list will be updated as more events get scheduled. If you know of any additional events, send us an email .

