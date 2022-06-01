Steuben County student receives NY Farm Bureau scholarship

NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York Farm Bureau has named the recipients of the 2022 New York Farm Bureau Agricultural Youth Scholarship. Two of the winners were from the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes regions.

Each student that was named a winner received district-wide recognition and then competed for one of two statewide scholarships. To qualify for the scholarship students must have a family Farm Bureau membership or a student Farm Bureau membership. A panel of judges then selected the winners based on their essay submissions, as well as their applications, which included their community and agricultural engagement.

District winners of the scholarship receive a cash award and a gift from the New York Farm Bureau Promotion and Education Program. The winner from District 7 was Katelynn Hockingwho is from Gouverneur, NY in St. Lawrence County. Hocking attends Gouverneur High School and plans to attend SUNY Cobleskill to major in Therapeutic Horsemanship with the goal of being involved in the equine industry.

Recipients from eight other districts within the state are listed below.

District 1: Miranda Nickerson is from Clymer, NY in Chautauqua County, and attends high school in the Corry Area School District. She plans to attend Cornell University to major in Animal Science with the goal of being a veterinarian.

District 2: Shea Masse is from Lockport, NY in Niagara County, and attends Akron High School. She plans to attend either Cornell University or SUNY Oswego to major in Agricultural Sciences with the goal of having a career in agricultural education.

District 3: Mark Freier is from Seneca Falls, NY in Seneca County, and attends the Finger Lakes Christian School. He plans to attend LeTourneau University to major in Mechanical Engineering with the goal of developing innovative ways to improve agriculture using technology.

District 4: Jacob Doyle is from Hammondsport, NY in Steuben County and attends Hammondsport High School. He plans to attend the University of Buffalo to major in Mechanical Engineering with the goal of using his engineering education to develop more eco-friendly farm equipment and more efficient methods of farming.

District 5: Morgan Hodge is from Norwich, NY in Chenango County, and attends Unadilla Valley High School. She plans to attend SUNY Cobleskill or the University of Connecticut to major in Animal Science/Pre-vet with the goal of being a veterinarian.

District 9: Autumn Madugno is from Deposit, NY in Delaware County, and attends Bainbridge Guilford High School. She plans to attend SUNY Cobleskill to major in Animal Science with the goal of being involved in the farming industry.

District 10: Annette Prezzano is from Red Hook, NY in Dutchess County, and attends Stissing Mountain Junior-Senior High School. She/he plans to attend SUNY Cobleskill to major in Animal Science with the goal of being an agricultural teacher.

District 11: Kieran Schug is from Blue Point, NY on Long Island, and attends Bayport-Blue Point High School. He plans to attend Pennsylvania State University to major in Animal Science with the goal of traveling to an underdeveloped area of the world to assist with setting up a more sustainable food system.

More information about the NY Farm Bureau can be found on the organization’s website .

