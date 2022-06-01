After a decade in business, Fort Collins' Magic Bus Tours has taken its last ride

After 10 years of reliving Fort Collins history, exploring the paranormal unknown and pulling back the curtain of local breweries and farms, Magic Bus Tours will close later this year.

The Fort Collins-born tour company started in 2012 with a history and sightseeing bus tour, during which founder Michael Murphy narrated the area's history from its early beginnings up through present day as the charmingly-painted bus wove through the city's streets.

Despite growing its offerings to include history-rooted brewery, farm-to-fork and paranormal tours — with an average of 15 tours running weekly during its summer and fall seasons — the COVID-19 pandemic delivered a hit the business simply couldn't recover from, Murphy told the Coloradoan Wednesday.

Murphy noted that more than two years into the pandemic there's still a reluctance to gather with strangers around food and drink — "especially in a small, enclosed bus," he said.

Farms, breweries and businesses became wary of giving Magic Bus Tours the behind-the-scenes access its tour groups previously enjoyed. In-person work conferences also ground to a halt and moved online during the pandemic, taking a healthy chunk of the tour company's clientele with them.

"It all just came crumbling down," Murphy said. "It was painful, but you hear a million stories just like that. It is what it is."

Murphy said he decided to close down Magic Bus Tours roughly a month ago, with a handful of the company's walking tours still scheduled through the summer.

On Tuesday, the tour company said goodbye to its beloved bus, which artist Terry McNerny had painted with a sprawling mural featuring all things Fort Collins, from historical figures like the city's namesake Colonel William O. Collins and early pioneer Auntie Elizabeth Stone to Colorado State University's long-gone Old Main building, a Burlington Northern train car and popular crops like sugar beets and hops.

Murphy donated the bus to The Lyric, an independent movie theater and concert and events space that plans to place it near its main stage and use it as a greenroom for its musicians and performers, he said.

The theater was "such a natural fit" for the bus, Murphy said, adding that others were interested in buying the bus but wanted to sand off its intricate mural and repaint it.

"The thought of that made me hurt inside," Murphy said. "I ultimately felt that as a small way to show some gratitude to a community that has been so good to me, I could find a way to donate the bus as a piece of art that could be enjoyed by everybody."

After a decade of sharing Fort Collins with his tour guests, Murphy said he's been humbled by how supporting the community was to his small business.

"It has been an amazing experience and I will forever be grateful to this town and all the people who helped Magic Bus (Tours) become what it did," he said.

