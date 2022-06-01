ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More Charges For Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting 2 Teens At Morris County Hotel: Prosecutor

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
Hilton Garden Inn in Rockaway Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A man accused of sexually assaulting two teens at a Morris County hotel is facing more charges.

Nathaniel G. Yanez, 22, was charged with two counts each of sexual assault and child endangerment, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said in a release with local officials on Wednesday, June 1.

Yanez, of Newark and previously of Dover, was initially charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, and criminal sexual contact on Tuesday, March 1.

Yanez is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old victim at the Hilton Garden Inn in Rockaway on Sunday, May 30, 2021, Carroll said.

He then allegedly sexually assaulted a 17-year-old victim the next day in the same location.

He was charged with the additional offenses by Rockaway Township Police on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

Yanez is still being held in the Morris County Correctional Facility following his arrest. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, July 11.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Melissa Enslen of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at 973-285-6307.

Other assisting agencies include the Dover Township Police Department and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office’s Sex Crimes/Child Endangerment Unit.

Daily Voice

