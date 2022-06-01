ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Stat of the day: Pass-rush win rate highlights Rashan Gary's elite status as an edge rusher

By Zach Kruse
 3 days ago
Welcome to Stat of the Day by Packers Wire! Every week day of the offseason, we’ll share one notable stat about the Packers or a Packers player.

Only two edge rushers have won pass rushes at a higher rate than Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Rashan Gary over the last two seasons, a stat that helps highlight how effective and efficient Gary has been been against the pass as he’s developed and his role has grown in Green Bay’s defense.

According to Pro Football Focus, Gary’s 21.8 percent pass-rush win rate ranks behind only Myles Garrett (22.5) and T.J. Watt (22.3) since 2020.

Last season, Gary took over for Za’Darius Smith as a full-time player and produced a team-high 81 pressures, the third-most among NFL edge rushers. He was second in pass-rush win rate, trailing only Maxx Crosby.

Note: Gary, the 12th overall pick in the 2019 draft, has a higher overall pass rush win rate than Nick Bosa, the second overall pick.

Can Gary continue producing at an elite level for Joe Barry’s defense? He should play even more snaps in 2022 after Za’Darius Smith was released. The Packers lack proven depth behind him, so more will be asked of Gary entering Year 4. His steady and consistent development during his first three seasons suggests more snaps won’t mean a drop off in efficiency as a rusher. Gary looks like a star, and pass rush win rate is a great way to show why. When Gary gets a chance to chase the quarterback, he’s producing pressure at an elite level among edge rushers.

