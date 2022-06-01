Man slaps grandma, spits on officers, police say

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is behind bars after spitting on two officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department responding to a call.

Aubrey Alvarez, 26, faces two counts of harassment of a public servant, a third-degree felony charge.

Alvarez was also given a citation for misdemeanor assault.

Aubrey Alvarez mugshot courtesy Wichita County Jail inmate roster

A judge set the bond for each count at $25,000, bringing the total bond amount on Alvarez to $50,000.

According to the affidavit, officers responded around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 in reference to a disturbance in the 3000 block of Avenue L.

Police said once they arrived on the scene, they spoke with the victim, who identified her self as Alvarez’ grandmother, and told police she lived with Alvarez.

Authorities said the victim told police Alvarez had been arguing with her, then he got in her face and slapped her, but not hard.

The victim told police it did not cause her pain.

The affidavit said responding officers then attempted to speak to Alvarez and get his side of the story, but they said Alvarez instead spit saliva into the face and onto the uniform of an officer.

According to the affidavit, when another officer on the scene continued to try to talk to Alvarez, they said he then spit onto the uniform of the other officer.

Police said Alvarez was then arrested and booked into Wichita County Jail without incident.

