ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Rochester Harborfest is returning for the first time in over a decade and there are still vendor spots available. Spots are to go for vendors who sell art, crafts, and general merchandise. The vending fee is $40 for one day or $65 for both days. Commercial vendors can also promote and sell services for a fee of $300 for the two-day event.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO