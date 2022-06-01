ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneva, NY

Interview with 24th Congressional District Candidate Mario Fratto

By Ed Vivenzio
 2 days ago
Geneva native Mario Fratto is facing off against Claudia Tenney for the Republican Party’s nomination for New York’s 24th Congressional District....

WHEC TV-10

Rep. Chris Jacobs will not be running for Congress

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Republican Congressman Chris Jacobs announced Friday he will not seek election in the newly-formed 23rd Congressional Distirct. Jacobs is representative for the current the 27th district. Jacobs said he will serve out his term through the end of the year. Jacobs received heavy party criticism recently...
ROCHESTER, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Petitioning process for New York governor race ends

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State is gearing up for two primary elections after the chaotic redistricting process for the State Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives led to numerous delays and legal challenges. Nearly a dozen races are happening, though some—like the Gubernatorial Primary—are more highly contested than others. Republican gubernatorial candidates […]
POLITICS
ithaca.com

Here we go again: Welcome to NY19

Here we are again. A little over a month before the originally scheduled June 28 primaries, and we have new district lines again — so long NY-22, and welcome to NY-19. The original Congressional map, which put Ithaca and Tompkins County in a Democratic stronghold with Cortland and Syracuse, was ruled to be unconstitutional by Steuben County Acting Supreme Court Judge Patrick McAllister. Indeed, the districts were heavily gerrymandered to favor Democrats after a bipartisan independent redistricting commission couldn’t come to an agreement and the lines were left to be drawn by the state’s Legislature.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
Person
Claudia Tenney
WETM 18 News

Steuben County Legislature endorses major district line changes

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Legislators have given the first step of approval for Steuben County’s legislative district lines to address population changes, marking the first major change in districts in decades, according to officials. The Steuben County Legislature has given its “initial endorsement” to local legislative lines, according to an announcement from the county. The […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Fox Run Vineyards Hosts Geneva Chamber’s May Mixer

The Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce held its May Business After Hours Networking Mixer at Fox Run Vineyards in Penn Yan on Wednesday May 11. The event was attended by several representatives throughout the region, including Chamber and board members, as well as community partners. During the event, attendees enjoyed...
GENEVA, NY
FL Radio Group

Councilor Lashes Out Against Geneva Mayor, Police for Removing Two From Police Budget Advisory Board

A resolution to remove two members of the city of Geneva’s police budget advisory committee over anti-police comments prompted an outburst by one City Council member. In citing Mayor Steve Valentino’s resolution at the end of this week’s City Council meeting, Laura Salamendra claimed those who are critical of the city’s police department are unfairly targeted.
GENEVA, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Newark mayor will seek re-election: Looks to build on successes of last 8 years

Newark Mayor Jonathan Taylor says he’s running for re-election. The Republican incumbent has led village government since 2014, after serving two years as a village trustee. “I really enjoy serving this community. Over the last eight years we have seen tremendous economic growth, spurred by our investments in infrastructure. Even during the pandemic, we saw new businesses open up in Newark,” Taylor said in an announcement. “Many of the infrastructure investments were made possible with our aggressive approach to seeking and successfully obtaining several grants, including $10 million from the Downtown Revitalization Initiative.”
NEWARK, NY
MyChesCo

Federal Government and New York Attorney General Shut Down Debt Collection Ring

WASHINGON, D.C. — The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), in partnership with the New York Attorney General, filed a proposed stipulated judgment in federal court to settle its case against a debt collection enterprise and its owners and managers. The judgment would order all participants in the scheme, based in upstate New York, to exit the debt collection market after their history of deception and harassment. Their debt collection companies would also be shuttered and required to pay a total of $4 million in penalties.
CONGRESS & COURTS
iheart.com

New York State Suspending Gas Tax

New York will temporarily suspended the state gasoline tax beginning Wednesday. It will be in effect until the end of the year, and will reduce the per gallon price by 16 cents. Also starting Wednesday, Monroe County will collect the gas sales tax on just the first two dollars of each gallon sold. That relief is in effect through November.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
