Where to find your summer camp in the North Country

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – With Memorial Day weekend come and gone, summer is set to enter full swing in the North Country. That means hotels and day trips for some – but for others, it’s time to pitch a tent, or send the kids off to a summer adventure.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Warren County area’s summer camp roster has done about as well as they come, across both children’s and family camps. Information provided by Warren County EDC says that July and August 2021 saw summer camps triple their business from 2020, and that employment spiked from before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The demand for accessible, world-class recreation is one of our area’s secret weapons as we chart our way into the new economy,” said EDC President Jim Siplon in a release. “Our summer recreation drives remarkable economic impact and continues to be a critical part of our sustainable future economy. The innovation and collaboration through the trials of the pandemic was inspiring and welcomed by thousands that we hope to convert to long-term visitors and residents.”

Warren County ranked fourth on a top-five of highest employment numbers among summer camps in August 2021, coming in at 856. Others included Wayne County, Pennsylvania, topping the list at 1,098; Cumberland County, Maine, at 1,074; Carrol County, New Hampshire, at 923; and Sullivan County, New York, coming in at 880.

So what’s the lineup of those lakeside camps and wooded adventures look like? Here are the stats of some of the major summer camps around Lake George and the southern Adirondacks:

Brant Lake Camp 60 acres 7586 Route 8, Brant Lake For boys ages 7-15

Camp Echo Lake 150 acres 177 Hudson St., Warrensburg Family camp

Camp Walden 100 acres 429 Trout Lake Road, Diamond Point Overnight boys and girls camp



Curtis S. Read Scout Reservation 1,000 acres 1377 Palisades Road, Brant Lake Family camp

Double H Ranch 320 acres 97 Hidden Valley Road, Lake Luzerne All-inclusive kids camp including programs for those with disabilities

Forest Lake Camp 800 acres 261 Forest Lake Road, Chestertown Boys, girls and family programs

Hidden Lake Camp 400 acres 1799 Route 9N, Lake Luzerne Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York camp



Pilgrim Camp 34 acres 1542 Palisades Road, Brant Lake Christian camp for adults, youth and campers

Point O’ Pines Camp 500 acres 7201 Route 8, Brant Lake Girls summer camp

Skye Farm Camps 400 acres 1884 East Schroon River Road, Warrensburg Christian youth camp

Word of Life: The Ranch 500 acres 8192 Route 9, Pottersville Christian youth and family camp



