Midland, TX

MPD searching for porch pirate

By Erica Miller
 2 days ago

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Crime Stoppers, in partnership with the Midland Police Department, is asking for help from the community to identify a woman suspected of stealing packages.

According to a Facebook post, on May 28, the woman pictured below was seen walking through the neighborhood in the 3000 block of Goddard. She was caught on camera stealing delivered packages from porches in the area.

If you recognize the suspect, please call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS and reference case number 220531302. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.

