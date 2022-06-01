EHS teacher accepted for Supreme Court Summer Institute

Chris Griggs, an Edina High School social studies teacher, will travel to Washington, D.C., this month to attend the Supreme Court Summer Institute, according to a district news release.

Following a highly competitive application process, 60 teachers were selected to participate this year. The Institute is co-sponsored by Street Law, Inc. and the Supreme Court Historical Society.

The Institute provides teachers with the opportunity to study recent Supreme Court cases in detail and learn innovative teaching methods for conveying the information to students. Well-known Supreme Court lawyers, reporters, scholars and educators will be among the speakers and instructors for the Institute. Teachers will visit the Supreme Court to attend decisions and a reception, the news release said.