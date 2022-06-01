ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edina, MN

EHS teacher accepted for Supreme Court Summer Institute

Sun Current
Sun Current
 3 days ago

Chris Griggs, an Edina High School social studies teacher, will travel to Washington, D.C., this month to attend the Supreme Court Summer Institute, according to a district news release.

Following a highly competitive application process, 60 teachers were selected to participate this year. The Institute is co-sponsored by Street Law, Inc. and the Supreme Court Historical Society.

The Institute provides teachers with the opportunity to study recent Supreme Court cases in detail and learn innovative teaching methods for conveying the information to students. Well-known Supreme Court lawyers, reporters, scholars and educators will be among the speakers and instructors for the Institute. Teachers will visit the Supreme Court to attend decisions and a reception, the news release said.

Comments / 0

Related
Minnesota Reformer

Sources: Sen. Omar Fateh misled DFL colleagues about federal perjury case

State Sen. Omar Fateh of Minneapolis misled Senate Democratic leaders about his relationship with a man recently convicted of perjury, according to two DFL sources with knowledge of the conversations. Fateh’s brother-in-law and 2020 campaign volunteer Muse Mohamud Mohamed was convicted of lying to a federal grand jury last month, in a case stemming from a federal investigation into ballot fraud during the DFL 2020 primary.  The post Sources: Sen. Omar Fateh misled DFL colleagues about federal perjury case appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Edina, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
Edina, MN
Education
City
Edina, MN
State
Washington State
Local
Minnesota Education
fox9.com

Family, friends hold memorial service for Jim Klobuchar

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Klobuchar family held a celebration of life memorial for columnist Jim Klobuchar, who died in May 2021 at age 93. The celebration of his life was held at 10 a.m. at Central Lutheran Church in Minneapolis. The service featured remarks from Jim Klobuchar's daughter, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, and other family and friends.
communityreporter.org

Let me introduce 735 Margaret

As we reopen for business in many ways at Ramsey County, I was delighted to speak at an open house for a tax-forfeited house at 735 Margaret St. in Dayton’s Bluff. In a world filled with bad news, this was good news. We took a house that had been neglected and stripped of valuable parts and not only restored it to beauty and livability, but also made it a fantastic training ground for young men and women to learn valuable trades, including demolition, framing, insulation, drywall and painting, to name just a few. Ramsey County partnered with the nonprofit Goodwill-Easter Seals Minnesota and restored the house as part of a free, 12-week job training program in construction.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Edina High School#Court Cases#Ehs#Street Law Inc
slpecho.com

New Assistant Principal Brought to the Highschool

After many years in the district assistant principal Todd Goggleye left Park to work at Robbinsdale Area Schools leaving new assistant principal Derek Wennerberg to step in. Wennerberg has 23 years of experience as both a teacher and a dean for the middle school. He said he has had the opportunity to get to know a plethora of Park students through the years. According to Wennerberg, he is sad to leave the middle school, but he was requested to work as assistant principal here.
ROBBINSDALE, MN
KEYC

Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A garbage company has stopped picking up yard waste in at least seven metropolitan cities due a lack of drivers. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had suspended yard waste service in Robbinsdale, Stillwater, Columbia Heights, Little Canada, St. Anthony, St. Paul and Vadnais Heights due to a staffing shortage.
B105

Minnesota Man Busted Tanning On Top Of Elementary School

There have been some weird crimes making headlines lately but this one might be the absolute weirdest. I guess our long Minnesota winters really have made us lose it a little bit. One example of a weird story comes from Wisconsin. Let's just say a town named Spread Eagle is...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
rejournals.com

Minneapolis’ Davis developing 100,500-square-foot medical complex in Minnesota community

Minneapolis-based Davis will begin developing a 100,500-square-foot Class-A medical complex in Lakeville, Minnesota. Lakeville Health, to be located at 18645 Orchard Trail, will include a multi-specialty medical center with more than 20 Allina specialties, including orthopedics, oncology, women’s health and cardiology. The complex also will include a new ambulatory surgery center with four operating rooms.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Nurses from 11 Minnesota hospitals take to the picket line Wednesday

MINNEAPOLIS — Tuesday morning, nurses from 11 hospitals in the Twin Cities are hitting the picket line, fighting for better contracts and patient care. Nurses from Allina Health, M Health Fairview, Children's Hospitals, and HealthPartners say they're being overworked, their hospitals are unstaffed and their patients are being overcharged, according to a statement from the Minnesota Nurses Association.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Prince Mural Unveiled In Downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After years of planning, a long-awaited mural was unveiled Thursday night in downtown Minneapolis, complete with a party fit for a Prince. The mural stands 100-feet tall on Ramp A near First Avenue and Target Center. It is one of the largest in the Twin Cities. The Purple one now reigns over downtown Minneapolis! Prince Mural unveiling in downtown happening tonight with a Purple Block Party! The fun starts at 7pm! @WCCO pic.twitter.com/93WqSutclG — Pauleen Le (@PauleenLe) June 2, 2022 Muralist Hiero Veiga just started painting it about two-and-a-half weeks ago, but this project has been seven years in the making....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Ninikitty

Shooter, who was later found dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound, identified as 36-year-old Andrew Engeldinger

Shooter, who was later found dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound, identified as 36-year-old Andrew. A mass shooting occurred at a firm in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on the afternoon of Thursday, September 27, 2012. The attack took place inside Accent Signage Systems, where a former employee walked into the firm's building and fired a Glock 199mmpistol. By the end of the day, five people were dead, including the gunman who committed suicide, and four others were injured, three of them critically. One of those critically injured died the following day, and another man succumbed to his wounds on October 10. It was the deadliest workplace shooting in Minnesota's history.
Sun Current

Sun Current

Edina, MN
52
Followers
104
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Sun Current serves the Edina, Bloomington & Richfield communities. Published Thursdays by APG of East Central Minnesota since 1970. 24/7 local coverage found online at current.mnsun.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/sun_current/

Comments / 0

Community Policy