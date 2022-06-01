2 retire from city of Edina in early 2022

Two staff members retired from the city of Edina in the first quarter of 2022: Mike Hughes from the Fire Department and Gunnar Kaasa from the Public Works Department. Both were with the city for over 15 years, a city news release said.

Hughes retired as a paramedic/firefighter and fire inspector Jan. 4 after more than 21 years serving the Edina community. He said his position made him feel like “the luckiest person in the world” for being able to help people, the news release said. Fire Chief Andrew Slama added that Hughes was known for the quality of patient care he provided and his compassion in every emergency. Hughes was also the paramedic representative on the regional EMS Council for 17 years, helping address issues for first responders at the local, regional and hospital levels.

“While Mike will be missed at the station, we are excited for the extra family time he will have in retirement,” Slama said.

Referred to as an “instrumental” employee by Public Works Director Brian Olson, Kaasa retired as the equipment operations supervisor Feb. 25 after more than 16 years with the city. Olson said in the news release that Kaasa improved the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of the department’s fleet maintenance program and researched and developed a replacement schedule for over $17 million worth of equipment.

“Gunnar is already missed. Whenever there was a problem with a piece of equipment, Gunnar did a great job researching the alternatives and recommending a path forward that was both fiscally sound and met our timelines for getting that piece of equipment back up and running. He paid attention to customer service and viewed all of the employees within the City as his customers,” Olson said.

For more information about city staffing, contact the Human Resources Department at 952-927-8861.