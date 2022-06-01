ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edina, MN

2 retire from city of Edina in early 2022

Sun Current
Sun Current
 3 days ago

Two staff members retired from the city of Edina in the first quarter of 2022: Mike Hughes from the Fire Department and Gunnar Kaasa from the Public Works Department. Both were with the city for over 15 years, a city news release said.

Hughes retired as a paramedic/firefighter and fire inspector Jan. 4 after more than 21 years serving the Edina community. He said his position made him feel like “the luckiest person in the world” for being able to help people, the news release said. Fire Chief Andrew Slama added that Hughes was known for the quality of patient care he provided and his compassion in every emergency. Hughes was also the paramedic representative on the regional EMS Council for 17 years, helping address issues for first responders at the local, regional and hospital levels.

“While Mike will be missed at the station, we are excited for the extra family time he will have in retirement,” Slama said.

Referred to as an “instrumental” employee by Public Works Director Brian Olson, Kaasa retired as the equipment operations supervisor Feb. 25 after more than 16 years with the city. Olson said in the news release that Kaasa improved the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of the department’s fleet maintenance program and researched and developed a replacement schedule for over $17 million worth of equipment.

“Gunnar is already missed. Whenever there was a problem with a piece of equipment, Gunnar did a great job researching the alternatives and recommending a path forward that was both fiscally sound and met our timelines for getting that piece of equipment back up and running. He paid attention to customer service and viewed all of the employees within the City as his customers,” Olson said.

For more information about city staffing, contact the Human Resources Department at 952-927-8861.

Comments / 0

Related
KEYC

Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A garbage company has stopped picking up yard waste in at least seven metropolitan cities due a lack of drivers. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had suspended yard waste service in Robbinsdale, Stillwater, Columbia Heights, Little Canada, St. Anthony, St. Paul and Vadnais Heights due to a staffing shortage.
patriotnewsmn.com

Orrock Township - Ordinance No. 0-20220525

The Town Board for the Town of Orrock, Sherburne County, Minnesota, hereby ordains:. Ordinance No. 0-20121114-1 adopted November 14, 2012, an ordinance regulating mailbox post installation is hereby repealed in its entirety. This Ordinance shall be in full force and effect from and after its passage and publication. Approved and...
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
KROC News

Rosedale Center Parking Ramp Condemned After Wall Collapsed

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (AP) — Roseville officials have condemned a mall parking ramp after a huge chunk of concrete wall fell from an upper level onto a road in front of a store. Minnesota Public Radio reported the chunk fell from the Rosedale Center mall on Wednesday afternoon. It landed in front of a Macy’s store. The chunk was about two car lengths long.
ROSEVILLE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Edina, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Edina, MN
kvsc.org

Highway 23 ‘North Gap’ Project Update from Paynesville to Richmond

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has an update on a major construction project on Highway 23 between Paynesville and Richmond. The project is called the ‘North Gap’ and beginning Monday, June 6 a detour of County Road 43 begins. The road will be closed from just north of Fellows Road to Highway 22 as workers replace a culvert.
PAYNESVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Fire Guts Historic Fort Snelling Officer’s Building

Originally published June 2 ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Fire gutted a historic building Thursday that’s part of Fort Snelling’s Upper Post. Minneapolis Fire Chief Bryan Tyner says multiple 911 calls about the fire at Building 53 — also known as the Historic Fort Snelling Officer’s Building — started coming in at about 2:30 p.m. When crews arrived, 40-50 mph winds were blowing the fire through the roof of the three-story brick building “like a tornado.” Tyner says workers inside were “lucky to get out,” with the last of the workers coming out when crews arrived. Two firefighters suffered minor hand burns from melting...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
rejournals.com

Minneapolis’ Davis developing 100,500-square-foot medical complex in Minnesota community

Minneapolis-based Davis will begin developing a 100,500-square-foot Class-A medical complex in Lakeville, Minnesota. Lakeville Health, to be located at 18645 Orchard Trail, will include a multi-specialty medical center with more than 20 Allina specialties, including orthopedics, oncology, women’s health and cardiology. The complex also will include a new ambulatory surgery center with four operating rooms.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Mike Will#The Fire Department#Ems Council
Power 96

Minnesota Man Busted Tanning On Top Of Elementary School

There have been some weird crimes making headlines lately but this one might be the absolute weirdest. I guess our long Minnesota winters really have made us lose it a little bit. One example of a weird story comes from Wisconsin. Let's just say a town named Spread Eagle is...
SAVAGE, MN
fox9.com

Family, friends hold memorial service for Jim Klobuchar

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Klobuchar family held a celebration of life memorial for columnist Jim Klobuchar, who died in May 2021 at age 93. The celebration of his life was held at 10 a.m. at Central Lutheran Church in Minneapolis. The service featured remarks from Jim Klobuchar's daughter, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, and other family and friends.
redlakenationnews.com

Weekend closure of I-35W in Minneapolis will put thousands of drivers on detour

More than 100,000 drivers use Interstate 35W between downtown Minneapolis and Roseville each day, according to state traffic counts. This weekend all of them will be detoured. The Minnesota Department of Transportation will shut down both directions of the freeway between I-94 and Hwy. 280 from Friday night to Monday morning to allow crews to take down overpasses at 7th and 8th streets on the east end of downtown.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Customer Service
kfgo.com

Flooding threatens influential environmentalist’s property

MINNEAPOLIS – Flooding in northern Minnesota is threatening a a group of historic buildings, including a renowned environmentalist’s retreat in the Rainy River Basin. Rainy Lake just outside of International Falls is expected to rise another foot in the next few days and break a 1950 record. Resort, cabin and business owners across the region have been filling sandbags for days.
INTERNATIONAL FALLS, MN
KARE 11

I-35, I-494 closures could slow your drive this weekend

MINNEAPOLIS — Construction season in Minnesota is still in full swing and there are four major projects this weekend, including a portion of I-35W near Minneapolis, that are next up on MnDOT's "to-do" list. I-35W | Friday 10 p.m. through Monday at 5 a.m. Starting Friday, June 3, I-35W...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Midas mechanic rescues dog from dumpster in Shakopee

SHAKOPEE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A life-saving rescue played out at a Shakopee auto shop this week after someone tossed their dog away in a dumpster. A mechanic at the Midas auto shop who was lucky enough to spot something moving in the dumpster and rescued the poor pet – who he has now brought home.
SHAKOPEE, MN
Bring Me The News

Victim in Waite Park car fire identified

A body that was found inside a burning car in Waite Park on Monday has been identified. Police in Waite Park says the deceased is Musa Sabriye, 33, of St. Cloud. Officers and firefighters were called just before 1 a.m. to a car fire on the 1500 block of County Road 6. First responders found a vehicle "fully engulfed in flames."
WAITE PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

7 Shot In Minneapolis In A Span Of 10 Hours Thursday

Originally published June 3, 2022 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Seven people are in the hospital, including two with serious injuries, after five shootings occurred in Minneapolis Thursday, between the hours of 1 p.m. and 11 p.m. “In a span of about 10 hours there were five shooting incidents with seven individuals injured by gunfire,” Minneapolis police officer Gerret Parten said. According to Minneapolis police, the first incident was reported shortly after 1 p.m. on the 800 block of 24th Avenue Northeast. Officers found evidence at the scene of gunfire damage to vehicles and buildings in the area, as well as blood. While on scene,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Kandiyohi County resident succumbs to COVID-related illness

(St. Paul MN-) The Minnesota Department of Health Thursday released it's COVID-19 report from the past weekend. They reported 4813 additional cases and reinfections of COVID, and 9 deaths, including a person in their late 90s from Kandiyohi County. The 4813 cases average out to just over 1600 per day over the 3-day period. There were 131 cases reported in Stearns County, 35 in Kandiyohi, 12 in Pope, 9 in Chippewa, 8 in Meeker, 7 in Renville and 4 in Swift County.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
bizjournals

Nashville Coop will open restaurant in Stadium Village near University of Minnesota

Chicken-sandwich shop Nashville Coop will soon open its third location, moving into space in the Stadium Village neighborhood of Minneapolis. Nashville Coop, founded by brothers Arif and Kamal Mohammed, got its start selling spicy chicken sandwiches and tenders from a food truck and opened its first brick and mortar location in St. Paul in 2020. It added a spot in Rochester during the spring and will open at 856 Washington Ave. SE, a space formerly occupied by Naf Naf Grill, the week of June 14.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sun Current

Sun Current

Edina, MN
52
Followers
104
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Sun Current serves the Edina, Bloomington & Richfield communities. Published Thursdays by APG of East Central Minnesota since 1970. 24/7 local coverage found online at current.mnsun.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/sun_current/

Comments / 0

Community Policy