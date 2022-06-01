City holds appreciation event for commission volunteers

The city of Edina recently thanked over 100 volunteers for their service on advisory boards and commissions at an appreciation event May 2. Several were recognized for having completed their terms, including Rachel Bartling, Brian Berube, Sheila Berube, Ed Cracraft, Lindsay DiLorenzo, Cindy Edwards, Koren Hawk Nelson, Amanda Herr, Eileen McAwley, Peter Lafferty, Michael Miller, Ian Nemerov, Rajeev Ratan, Richard Ross, Steven Suckow, Darrah Widmoyer and Patrick Willette.

A number of student commissioners will complete their appointments later this summer.

“Our fellow residents who serve on our boards and commissions are unsung heroes in our community, taking the laboring oar on so many important issues we face as a city,” Mayor Hovland said in the news release. “We should all be grateful for their many hours of volunteer service to make Edina a better place. If you know any of the folks on this list, give them a hearty ‘thank you’ for a job very well done the next time you see them.”

To learn more about Edina’s advisory boards and commissions, go to edinamn.gov or contact Community Engagement Manager MJ Lamon, 952-826-0360 or mlamon@edinamn.gov.