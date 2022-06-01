Dual-branded hotel concept in Pentagon Park sees revival

A dual-branded hotel concept in Pentagon Park has been revived following an Edina City Council vote last month.

Citing delays due to the pandemic, the project team, consisting of JR Hospitality and Hawkeye Hotels, was required to receive renewed approval from the council on an expired site plan for a part of the Pentagon Village redevelopment project. Following a public hearing earlier in May, the council voted unanimously May 17 in favor of re-approval of the site plan, which consists of a Marriott-branded hotel.

“It’s definitely a very exciting project,” Prince Bhakta, vice president of development for JR Hospitality, told the Sun Current.

JR Hospitality currently operates seven hotels in the Twin Cities area with seven more projects underway, according to the project team’s presentation.

The overall Pentagon Village project, which is intended to transform a portion of the Pentagon Park office park into a mixed-use destination, was originally approved as a planned unit development, or PUD, by the council in 2019. At the time, the PUD included the dual-branded hotel concept with five stories, retail buildings, office buildings, a parking structure and an extended-stay hotel.

Apartments have since replaced plans for the extended-stay hotel aspect of the project, following a request last year by Solomon Real Estate Group, one of the developers of the overall Pentagon Village project. The shift in use was largely attributed to a decline in market demand for hotels during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bhakta also pointed to difficulties regarding financing and reduced performance due to dropped occupancy levels during the pandemic.

Plans for the renewed dual-branded hotel concept remain largely unchanged except for plans to include more trees and four additional guest rooms – in all, totaling 239 rooms.

The five-story hotel includes two Marriott-family brands, Fairfield Inn and Suites & TownePlace Suites, which the project team said in its presentation will attract travelers for both business and leisure. Bhakta added that this allows guests staying in either brand to have access to larger-sized amenities, like the fitness center and indoor pool.

Bhakta also said the project will utilize modular construction, which means the units are built off-site in controlled facilities.

This type of construction is “definitely becoming more popular,” he said. “It speeds up the timeline of construction. It also helps you source material quicker as well, which is certainly challenging right now.”

The project team expects to start construction by early 2023, Bhakta said.

– Follow Caitlin Anderson on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent