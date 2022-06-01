ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Gator on track at Delta Downs

KPLC TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article

www.kplctv.com

KPLC TV

Teachers could soon be armed in the classroom

Should teachers be armed in the classroom? A similar bill was presented back in 2018 but failed. However, now it is back for another run.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

COVID-19 in SWLA: June 3, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID-19 updates at noon, Monday through Friday. New reinfections are included in new case counts. According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated accounted for 52% of cases and 42% of deaths from May 19 to May 25. Vaccination...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Augustine Greenwood's daughter speaks

Should teachers be armed in the classroom? A similar bill was presented back in 2018 but failed. However, now it is back for another run.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

FEMA grants south La. $44 million in disaster, COVID relief

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - South Louisiana will receive an additional $44.4 million in public assistance reimbursements for recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 winter storm and hurricanes Katrina, Laura, Zeta and Ida. The following grants were announced Friday:. $1,363,908 to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development District...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Gov. Edwards gives updates on COVID-19 in La., hurricane season, session

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards held a news conference on Thursday, June 2, to pass on information to the public about important topics related to the state. The governor provided updates on several topics, including Louisiana’s response to COVID-19, hurricane season, and the 2022 Legislative Session.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Sunrise Interview: Understanding your insurance policy

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If there’s anything the 2020 hurricane season thought us here in Southwest Louisiana, it’s to be prepared for anything. And one way to do that is to make sure you have the right insurance policy. We spoke to Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

State lawmakers on abortion

Should teachers be armed in the classroom? A similar bill was presented back in 2018 but failed. However, now it is back for another run. Johnette Downing performs for 2022 summer reading program. Updated: 23 hours ago. |
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Calcasieu Teachers Union president against arming educators

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After all the mass shootings in schools, people are desperate to find a way to protect students. Arming teachers is now being discussed in the Louisiana Legislature. “I support teachers that are qualified and trained to be able to carry on school grounds and protect...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Youth Grant Program now accepting applications from nonprofits and schools

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The granting nonprofit Mae’s Mission has announced that its youth grant program is now accepting applications through June 30, 2022. Eligible nonprofit organizations, educational centers, and schools within the five-parish Southwest Louisiana region can apply. Educational centers and schools must serve children between Pre-K4 and 5th grade and must have served 51% or more free or reduced lunch in 2017-2019.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

State lawmakers debate amendments to pending abortion law

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On Thursday, state lawmakers debated 15 pages of amendments to pending legislation for the state’s abortion statutes, refusing to add exceptions for rape and incest. The amendment that would have allowed women and girls who become pregnant from incidents of rape or incest the right...
LOUISIANA STATE

