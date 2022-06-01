Gator on track at Delta Downs

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID-19 updates at noon, Monday through Friday. New reinfections are included in new case counts. According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated accounted for 52% of cases and 42% of deaths from May 19 to May 25. Vaccination...
Should teachers be armed in the classroom? A similar bill was presented back in 2018 but failed. However, now it is back for another run.
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - South Louisiana will receive an additional $44.4 million in public assistance reimbursements for recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 winter storm and hurricanes Katrina, Laura, Zeta and Ida. The following grants were announced Friday:. $1,363,908 to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development District...
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards held a news conference on Thursday, June 2, to pass on information to the public about important topics related to the state. The governor provided updates on several topics, including Louisiana’s response to COVID-19, hurricane season, and the 2022 Legislative Session.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If there’s anything the 2020 hurricane season thought us here in Southwest Louisiana, it’s to be prepared for anything. And one way to do that is to make sure you have the right insurance policy. We spoke to Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon...
Should teachers be armed in the classroom? A similar bill was presented back in 2018 but failed. However, now it is back for another run. Johnette Downing performs for 2022 summer reading program. Updated: 23 hours ago.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After all the mass shootings in schools, people are desperate to find a way to protect students. Arming teachers is now being discussed in the Louisiana Legislature. “I support teachers that are qualified and trained to be able to carry on school grounds and protect...
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Some Louisiana lawmakers want to give school districts the ability to arm willing teachers and administrators following the Texas school massacre. But many teachers in the state object to the idea. Lauren Jewett is an elementary special education teacher and is a member of the United...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The granting nonprofit Mae’s Mission has announced that its youth grant program is now accepting applications through June 30, 2022. Eligible nonprofit organizations, educational centers, and schools within the five-parish Southwest Louisiana region can apply. Educational centers and schools must serve children between Pre-K4 and 5th grade and must have served 51% or more free or reduced lunch in 2017-2019.
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On Thursday, state lawmakers debated 15 pages of amendments to pending legislation for the state’s abortion statutes, refusing to add exceptions for rape and incest. The amendment that would have allowed women and girls who become pregnant from incidents of rape or incest the right...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A bill setting the standard in Louisiana family court passed by the state legislature to provide mental health evaluations in divorce and child custody proceedings. House Bill 272 passed the House Chambers unanimously with a 94-0 vote. “The change that it makes in custody evaluation...
