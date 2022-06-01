ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Sheryl Sandberg, longtime No. 2 exec at Facebook, steps down

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IFvrW_0fxPbTQ400

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Sheryl Sandberg, the No. 2 executive at Facebook owner Meta, is stepping down, according to a post Wednesday on her Facebook page. Sandberg has served as chief operating officer at the social media giant for 14 years. She joined from Google in 2008, four years before Facebook went public.

Meta did not immediately respond to a message for comment.

“When I took this job in 2008, I hoped I would be in this role for five years. Fourteen years later, it is time for me to write the next chapter of my life,” Sandberg wrote on her Facebook page. She did not say what she planned to do.

Sandberg has led Facebook — now Meta’s — advertising business and was responsible for nurturing it from its infancy into an over $100 billion-a-year powerhouse.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in his own Facebook post that he doesn’t plan to replace Sandberg in the company’s existing structure. Javier Olivan will serve as Meta’s new COO.

Zuckerberg said this “this role will be different from what Sheryl has done. It will be a more traditional COO role where Javi will be focused internally and operationally, building on his strong track record of making our execution more efficient and rigorous.”

Jury sides with Johnny Depp on lawsuit, Amber Heard on counterclaim

While Sandberg has long been Zuckerberg’s No. 2, even sitting next to him — pre-pandemic, at least — in the company’s Menlo Park, California, headquarters, she also had a very public-facing job, meeting with lawmakers, holding focus groups and speaking out on issues such as women in the workplace and most recently, abortion.

“I think Meta has reached the point where it makes sense for our product and business groups to be more closely integrated, rather than having all the business and operations functions organized separately from our products,” Zuckerberg wrote.

Sandberg has had some public missteps at the company, including her attempt to deflect blame from Facebook for the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. In an interview later that month that was streamed by Reuters, she said she thought the events of the day were “largely organized on platforms that don’t have our abilities to stop hate, don’t have our standards and don’t have our transparency.”

This turned out to be untrue. Internal documents, revealed by whistleblower Frances Haugen later that year, showed that Facebook’s own employees were concerned about the company’s halting and often reversed response to rising extremism in the U.S.

FDA warns against viral avocado ‘kitchen tip’ that can make you sick

“Haven’t we had enough time to figure out how to manage discourse without enabling violence?” one employee wrote on an internal message board at the height of the Jan. 6 turmoil. “We’ve been fueling this fire for a long time and we shouldn’t be surprised it’s now out of control.”

Sandberg, who lost her husband suddenly in 2015, said she is “not entirely sure what the future will bring.”

“But I know it will include focusing more on my foundation and philanthropic work, which is more important to me than ever given how critical this moment is for women,” she wrote, adding that she is also getting married this summer, and that parenting their expanded family of five children will also be a part of this future.

She’s leaving Meta in the fall and will continue to serve on the company’s board.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Here’s why Facebook users block their own family

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — It’s an awkward moment that many Facebook and Instagram users have experienced at least once. You notice that you haven’t seen any social media updates lately from a friend or family member, and when you type their name into the search magnifying glass, their name doesn’t pop up. It doesn’t take much more investigating to realize that you can’t see their profile at all.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
WNCT

23 pounds of cocaine found hidden in electric wheelchair at Charlotte airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Officials found 23 pounds of cocaine hidden in the seat cushion of an arriving passenger’s electric wheelchair at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Tuesday, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Officials said 22-year-old Alexander Lopez-Morel, a lawful permanent resident of the U.S., arrived in Charlotte from a flight from […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
WNCT

2 found dead inside NC home serving as daycare

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (AP) — A woman and her nephew were found dead on Thursday in a North Carolina home which also served as a daycare, and police said they are investigating a double homicide. The Kannapolis Police Department said its officers responded to a home at around 8 a.m. after receiving a 911 call, Nexstar’s […]
KANNAPOLIS, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Person
Sheryl Sandberg
WNCT

Onslow Co. couple arrested on fraud charges

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — An Onslow County couple that was wanted in Carteret County and Florida has been arrested and charged in a fraud investigation. Carteret County Deputies arrested Eric Brough Kane, 46, and Darlene Marine Valentine, 47, of Jacksonville on June 2 following a fraud investigation. Officials investigating the case said the couple […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Onslow County woman sentenced for drug crimes

RALEIGH, N.C. – A Jacksonville woman was sentenced to 180 months in prison for trafficking methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, cocaine base (crack), and marijuana, and possessing a firearm in furtherance of such drug trafficking crime.  On December 8, 2021, Ramona Lopez pled guilty to the charges. According to court documents and other information presented in […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Traffic stop leads to arrest of Arizona woman with 5 kilos of fentanyl seized

GREENVILLE, N.C. — A traffic stop in Greenville led to the arrest of an Arizona woman on drug charges after five kilograms of fentanyl were found. Greenville Police said a traffic stop was conducted on May 24 in the area of Hwy. 264 and NC Hwy. 11 Bypass. An investigation with the assistance of the Greenville Regional […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Ap#Amber Heard
WNCT

Pitt County Sheriff’s Office announces five arrests on drug charges

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office posted a notice on its Facebook page of the arrest of five people on drug-related charges. Mary Louise Lilly, 67, of Winterville, John Hopkins Jr. 38, of Greenville, Sylvester Ray Wiggins Jr., 33, of Greenville, Byron Terrell Edwards, 58, of Ayden, and Nikki Shontae Barnes, 39, […]
WNCT

Child charged in school threat at Bethel Elementary

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has charged a juvenile for their role in a threat that was investigated at Bethel Elementary School on May 26. In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said the child, who was not identified, was charged with one count of communicating a threat of mass violence […]
WNCT

Fish kill happening along Contentnea Creek in Snow Hill, more expected

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — The Division of Water Resources and Wildlife Commission is investigating a reported fish kill around the Snow Hill area following several calls from the community. Officials confirm an increasing number of dead fish and they expect the number to increase as a low dissolved oxygen pocket continues to move downstream. […]
SNOW HILL, NC
WNCT

Upstate man arrested for threatening Anderson Co. schools

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A Belton man was charged for electronically transmitting multiple shooting threats relating to several schools in Anderson County. We previously reported that the Belton Police Department was investigating a faxed threat against a middle school on May 27. Police believed the threat to be non-credible and worked with officials during the […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

‘Jail and Bail’: Local officials locked up for a cause

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly, Police Chief Mark Holtzman and other local leaders got locked up Thursday as part of a unique fundraiser. Boneyard Harley-Davidson hosted a “Jail and Bail” fundraiser to raise money for the kids of the Jackie Robinson Baseball League. As some familiar faces including Connelly, Sheriff Paula Dance, […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Public high school graduation dates in ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – It’s that time of year again. High schools across the Eastern North Carolina area are celebrating all the hard work that seniors have been working towards all year. It’s time to celebrate the next chapters of their lives. With that in mind here is a list of dates and times of […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Marker honoring Jim Thorpe back up in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (AP) — An historical marker alerting motorists that 1912 two-time Olympic gold medalist Jim Thorpe once played pro baseball in eastern North Carolina is back up more than two years after it was accidentally torn down. The replacement highway marker honoring Thorpe in downtown Rocky Mount was installed two weeks ago, state […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WNCT

Teen boy found dead after search of Belews Lake, officials say

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A teenage boy was found dead after a search of Belews Lake on Wednesday night, according to rescue officials. Officials say the boy, who is from Forsyth County, was out swimming with his family and went under and then didn’t resurface, so the family called for help. The search started […]
STOKES COUNTY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

24K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy