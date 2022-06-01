ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yadiel Hernandez roasted on Twitter after awful dive attempt in loss to Mets

By Ryan Chichester
 3 days ago

The Nationals fell flat on their faces in a sweep at the hands of the Mets this week, and in the series finale on Wednesday afternoon, left fielder Yadiel Hernandez actually did fall on his face.

With Washington already trailing 3-0 following multiple mishaps in the field, Hernandez had perhaps the biggest one of all when Tomas Nido ripped a sinking liner to left, where a charging Hernandez inexplicably dove for a ball that was landing well in front of his reach.

Hernandez seemed to realize his mistake mid-dive, and helplessly stuck his arm up to try and block the ball from bouncing over his head and rolling all the way to the wall. But it bounced well beyond his reach, allowing two runs to score.

Hernandez was then promptly roasted on Twitter for the fielding gaffe:

