Manage all your streaming services in 1 location with a lifetime subscription to SelectTV

As you get older, you realize more and more that old habits are hard to break, no matter how antiquated they may be. And if you're still forking up tons of money every month on traditional cable or satellite services in addition to your favorite streaming networks, perhaps it's time to get with the times and have all our must-see content in one place.

It’s 2022 and convenience is the name of the game. That's why so many households are putting their entertainment in the hands of SelectTV , a game-changing streaming app that puts all of your favorite channels and networks in one spot. And if you act fast, you can snag a lifetime subscription for the deeply discounted rate of $79 when you use code STREAM20 at checkout .

With over 500,000+ TV shows and movies at your fingertips, along with more than 150 different live TV channels. SelectTV ensures you never miss any of your favorite content. In addition to exclusive access to their incredibly extensive entertainment libraries, users can enjoy the app's easy-to-navigate interface, allowing you to easily search for what you want to watch without wasting time scrolling through a bunch of different apps.

With SelectTV, you'll also have access to Spanish channels and competitive prices on pay-per-view movies and on-demand entertainment. You can also opt to get the included local HD antenna so you can make sure you never miss important news, games, and more. And since the app is compatible with most setups, including versions of Android TV, FireTV, Roku TV, Samsung, and more, almost anyone can enjoy SelectTV.

From its wide selection to search-friendly features, it's no surprise that SelectTV boasts impressively high ratings online.

Get a lifetime subscription to SelectTV Streaming App for $79 with code STREAM20 at checkout.

Audacy may earn commission for products purchased via affiliate links. Prices subject to change.

Discover more top-rated products from Audacy Shop

— These professional $149 headphones perform like models twice the price

— Don't head off on your summer vacation without this travel bundle

— This charger will fully power your phone’s dead battery in 30 minutes

— These weighted bracelet bands help take your workouts up a notch

— Finish this $30 puzzle and enter for a chance to win $1 million

— This powerful 2-in-1 cordless vacuum mop helps clean up dirt and spills in less time

— Burn calories while sitting at your desk with this mini elliptical machine

— Stay on budget and still get a MacBook Air with this stellar deal

— Become a Sam's Club member for only $14.99 and get a $10 gift card

— Get rid of annoying pet hair on clothes and laundry with the FurZapper

— This smart picture frame can hold up to 5,000 images and is now 38% off its regular price

— Perfect your golf game with this putt training tool

— Get huge savings on your summer vacation plans with a Launching Travel subscription

— Take your to-do list and productivity to the next level with a Lunatask subscription

— This pop-up cabin is a must-have on your summer camping trip

— Get a Sam's Club membership and a $10 gift card for only $14.99

— Enhance your at-home viewing experience with this portable projector and 50-inch screen

— This refurbished iPad Pro is now more than 50% off its regular price

— Improve your ability to manage stress with this groundbreaking wearable technology

— Upgrade your software skills with a lifetime membership to StreamSkill

— Start your business education with this program from an award-winning MBA professor

— This epic travel bundle includes deals on flights, vacation hacks, and a Rosetta Stone subscription

— This refurbished Apple MacBook Air is now on sale for 75% off

— Get organized and save money with this discounted Microsoft Office bundle — Step up your communication with this all-in-one American Sign Language e-learning bundle

— Gear up for the summer heat with this must-have personal air conditioner

— Treat mom to this C-MAX Chrono-Max Smartwatch for Mother’s Day for just $49.99

— Learn a new language in record time with this Babbel subscription

— Score great art for Mother’s Day with Fine Art America

— This laser gadget makes moving, decorating easier by taking 3 measurements at once

— Instantly match any hue with a paint color for your home using this handheld gadget

— This 4-in-1 charger has a port for your Apple Watch and is nearly 50% off its regular price

— Get a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Suite for just $49.99

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram