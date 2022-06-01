ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Manage all your streaming services in 1 location with a lifetime subscription to SelectTV

By Audacy Staff
Audacy
Audacy
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uxCin_0fxPbOFf00

As you get older, you realize more and more that old habits are hard to break, no matter how antiquated they may be. And if you're still forking up tons of money every month on traditional cable or satellite services in addition to your favorite streaming networks, perhaps it's time to get with the times and have all our must-see content in one place.

It’s 2022 and convenience is the name of the game. That's why so many households are putting their entertainment in the hands of SelectTV , a game-changing streaming app that puts all of your favorite channels and networks in one spot. And if you act fast, you can snag a lifetime subscription for the deeply discounted rate of $79 when you use code STREAM20 at checkout .

With over 500,000+ TV shows and movies at your fingertips, along with more than 150 different live TV channels. SelectTV ensures you never miss any of your favorite content. In addition to exclusive access to their incredibly extensive entertainment libraries, users can enjoy the app's easy-to-navigate interface, allowing you to easily search for what you want to watch without wasting time scrolling through a bunch of different apps.

With SelectTV, you'll also have access to Spanish channels and competitive prices on pay-per-view movies and on-demand entertainment. You can also opt to get the included local HD antenna so you can make sure you never miss important news, games, and more. And since the app is compatible with most setups, including versions of Android TV, FireTV, Roku TV, Samsung, and more, almost anyone can enjoy SelectTV.

From its wide selection to search-friendly features, it's no surprise that SelectTV boasts impressively high ratings online.

Get a lifetime subscription to SelectTV Streaming App for $79 with code STREAM20 at checkout.

Audacy may earn commission for products purchased via affiliate links. Prices subject to change.

Discover more top-rated products from Audacy Shop
These professional $149 headphones perform like models twice the price
Don't head off on your summer vacation without this travel bundle
This charger will fully power your phone’s dead battery in 30 minutes
These weighted bracelet bands help take your workouts up a notch
Finish this $30 puzzle and enter for a chance to win $1 million
This powerful 2-in-1 cordless vacuum mop helps clean up dirt and spills in less time
Burn calories while sitting at your desk with this mini elliptical machine
Stay on budget and still get a MacBook Air with this stellar deal
Become a Sam's Club member for only $14.99 and get a $10 gift card
Get rid of annoying pet hair on clothes and laundry with the FurZapper
This smart picture frame can hold up to 5,000 images and is now 38% off its regular price
Perfect your golf game with this putt training tool
Get huge savings on your summer vacation plans with a Launching Travel subscription
Take your to-do list and productivity to the next level with a Lunatask subscription
This pop-up cabin is a must-have on your summer camping trip
Get a Sam's Club membership and a $10 gift card for only $14.99
Enhance your at-home viewing experience with this portable projector and 50-inch screen
This refurbished iPad Pro is now more than 50% off its regular price
Improve your ability to manage stress with this groundbreaking wearable technology
Upgrade your software skills with a lifetime membership to StreamSkill
Start your business education with this program from an award-winning MBA professor
This epic travel bundle includes deals on flights, vacation hacks, and a Rosetta Stone subscription
This refurbished Apple MacBook Air is now on sale for 75% off
Get organized and save money with this discounted Microsoft Office bundle Step up your communication with this all-in-one American Sign Language e-learning bundle
Gear up for the summer heat with this must-have personal air conditioner
Treat mom to this C-MAX Chrono-Max Smartwatch for Mother’s Day for just $49.99
Learn a new language in record time with this Babbel subscription
Score great art for Mother’s Day with Fine Art America
This laser gadget makes moving, decorating easier by taking 3 measurements at once
Instantly match any hue with a paint color for your home using this handheld gadget
This 4-in-1 charger has a port for your Apple Watch and is nearly 50% off its regular price
Get a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Suite for just $49.99

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

How to factory reset your Roku device

Make sure you're at the Roku dashboard and have your Roku remote on hand. Enter the following sequence on the remote: Home five times, Fast Forward three times, Rewind twice. Select Factory reset on the 'Secret Screen' that appears. If you frequently use a Roku device or streaming stick, there's...
COMPUTERS
CNET

Best Music Streaming Service for 2022

Streaming is the most convenient and popular way to listen to your favorite songs, and it no longer means you have to compromise on sound quality. A growing number of providers include lossless and spatial Dolby Atmos audio, but with so many different music services on offer, how are you supposed to choose?
ENTERTAINMENT
Digital Trends

Best Buy’s deal of the day is a 70-inch TV for $500

If you want a big TV but you’re on a tight budget, we’ve spotted one of the best TV deals around to address this predicament. Best Buy has a 70-inch Insignia 4K TV for just $500, saving you $150 off the usual price of $650. The Insignia 70-inch F30 4K TV has all the basics you could need from a 4K TV while keeping costs down. If you’re looking for a big screen, this could well be the one for you. Here’s what you need to know.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Tv#Samsung Smart Tv#Tv Streaming#Spanish
GeekyGadgets

Delete cookies on your Android phone

Android users wishing to delete cookies from their phone may be interested to know they can be easily cleared and deleted from mobile browsers such as Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Samsung’s official Internet browser and more. Deleting the cookies from your mobile browser will help protect your online privacy and stops malicious third parties from tracking your movements online when using your Android phone. this quick guide also you how to clear and delete cookies from your Android phone.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

How to Back Up Everything on Your Samsung Phone

Anyone who has ever owned a smartphone knows what it's like to lose their personal data, especially those who upgrade their device often. To avoid such a thing from happening again, it's a good habit to regularly back up your data to the cloud, so you can easily restore it later.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

The best Walmart Plus Weekend deals available right now

Beating the deals you’ll find on Prime Day isn’t easy, but Walmart is definitely going to try. The big blue retailer is offering stacks of discounts on a wide variety of products to Walmart Plus members this weekend. Starting today and ending at 7PM ET on Sunday, June 5th, Walmart is hosting sales on everything from laptops and 4K TVs to noise-canceling headphones and video games.
SHOPPING
CNET

Best Internet Service Providers of 2022

A fast, reliable internet connection at home is borderline essential these days, thanks to the recent uptick in remote work, which seems to be sticking around even as coronavirus restrictions ease. It's more important than ever to understand whatever internet options are available at your address -- and, ultimately, to pick the best provider for the job.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Smart TV
Phone Arena

You can no longer make in-app purchases from Amazon's Audible, Kindle, and Music apps on Android

If you use Amazon's Audible app on Android to listen to audiobooks while you do your cardio, you may have noticed that you can no longer buy audiobooks directly from within the app. Don't worry, this is not a bug. Amazon no longer offers in-app purchases from its Audible, Kindle, and Music apps on Android (via Engadget). The only thing you can now buy is credits from the Audible app.
CELL PHONES
Mashed

Chipotle Customers Need To Act Quick To Score Its Latest Deal

You don't even have to be a fan of basketball to get something out of the 2022 Men's Professional Basketball Championship Series, thanks to a new promotion that Chipotle is running. The fast-casual Mexican food chain is once again tag-teaming with the NBA event to encourage customer engagement. Just last year, Chipotle gave away free burritos during the NBA finals and snuck promo codes for free entrees into advertisements that aired while the series was on, per Good Morning America.
RESTAURANTS
The Verge

Ring raised its subscription prices without warning, and owners are furious

Ring announced a handful of new features for its Ring Protect Basic plan this week. Subscribers will get access to 180 days of video (up from 60), some more alert options, and the promise of a lot of “coming soon” features. The catch? It comes at a cost: the price of the Protect Basic plan is going up starting in July, to $3.99 a month or $39.99 a year in the US. (Until now, it has been $3 a month or $30 a year.) Existing customers will see the price jump whenever their subscription renews after that.
ELECTRONICS
TVGuide.com

YouTube TV Channels List: What Channels Are On YouTube TV?

A subscription to YouTube TV brings you tons of channels to enjoy. Find out what's available on the service below. The high cost of cable and satellite TV has driven many people to search for other options. Are you one of them? A live TV streaming service may be a great alternative to your cable box. You can access most of your favorite channels without the fees and equipment rentals that traditional cable requires.
NFL
CBS News

Best furniture deals at Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Furniture often goes on sale for Amazon Prime Day, which is happening in July 2022. But in the meantime, there...
SHOPPING
CNET

Best Cheap Home Security Devices for 2022

We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Home security is essential to keep your place safe, but the associated costs of professional monitoring and hardware fees can add up quickly. Security equipment of all kinds gets cheaper by the day, though, including detectors, lights, contact sensors and other systems that don't require professional installation. And that means you can keep your house and everything in it safe without too much financial investment.
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

Google lets you turn your phone into a second screen for YouTube on your TV

Google has steadily improved the YouTube app for smart TVs over the years. Despite its best efforts, certain actions such as liking a video, reading its description, or sharing it with your friends and family have remained clunky, though. This is primarily due to TV remotes not being ideal for navigating an app. To address this poor usability experience, the big G is turning your phone into a second screen for YouTube to make such interactions easier.
CELL PHONES
technewstoday.com

How to Restart Discord on Desktop, Mobile, and Web

Discord has about 4 Billion server conversation minutes every day. With so much conversation each day, you are most likely to face an error. While using Discord, you might have encountered issues like app crashing, unstable connection, and audio/video streaming issues. If you are facing these problems, your best bet is to restart it. Restarting the app will close Discord by force and restart it again.
COMPUTERS
Audacy

Audacy

59K+
Followers
56K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy