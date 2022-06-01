ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Why Kevin Durant to Atlanta could work for both teams

By Beau Morgan, Dukes Bell
92.9 The Game
92.9 The Game
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0USWJo_0fxPbBmE00

Audacy.com NBA insider Ryan McDonough joined Dukes & Bell for his weekly appearance on the show to preview the NBA finals and McDonough talked about why Kevin Durant trade to Atlanta could work for both teams.

When asked if Kevin Durant could be traded this offseason.

“I think Kevin Durant probably stays in Brooklyn if I were to peg it just given the contract extension and I think the Nets with a player his caliber would move heaven and earth around him, Trae and KD would be the last thing they do unless he came to them and demanded a trade,” McDonough said. “Keep in mind he just signed the extension last year, he’s under contract for four more seasons starting this offseason in 2022. If they were to move him Atlanta is a team as we discussed before with the ability to put together a compelling package.”

McDonough talked about what the Hawks might have to give up if they were to trade for Durant.

“I think frankly anything on their roster and everything on their roster other than Trae Young including all their future draft picks and draft pick slots and all that would be in play for Kevin Durant. He’s a transcendent player, he’s still in his prime so if you have a chance to get Kevin Durant and you have a future hall of fame guard in the backcourt in Trae Young I think you do it and you worry about the down the road, down the road.”

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Jordan Poole's Potential Girlfriend Revealed, Warriors Star Has Been Linked To Model Kim Cruz

Jordan Poole is one of the most exciting young players in the NBA, having emerged as a legitimate star on the Golden State Warriors. Poole has been a key piece in helping the Warriors reach the NBA Finals and is widely expected to get a huge contract after his current deal expires. If he can win a championship before then, his star will only continue to rise.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Said He Hated The Boston Celtics So Much: "You Put My Mother On The Floor, And If She Were in a Boston Celtics Uniform, I'd Break Her Face."

Fans of the Los Angeles Lakers may just have gotten their nightmare NBA Finals matchup, with the Golden State Warriors facing off against the Boston Celtics. Whichever team wins, it's unlikely to be fun for Lakers fans, but the Celtics in particular winning would have a huge impact, as that would mean the franchise would overtake the Lakers again for the most number of NBA titles in the history of the league.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry’s net worth In 2022

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is undoubtedly one of the most decorated athletes of this generation. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Stephen Curry’s net worth in 2022. The 13-year NBA vet has already racked up a list of Hall of Fame-worthy accolades, which includes...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Local
Georgia Basketball
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Atlanta, GA
Basketball
City
Atlanta, GA
The Spun

Report: Here's Why Dell, Sonya Curry Are Getting Divorced

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors will face off against the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night. In previous NBA Finals appearances, we've seen Curry's parents — Dell and Sonya — sitting together in the stands cheering on their eldest son together.
NBA
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClutchPoints

Larry Bird’s Net Worth in 2022

Larry Bird is considered to be one of the greatest basketball players of all time. He is particularly well-known for his legendary rivalry with Magic Johnson which helped oversee the NBA’s revival in the ’80s. In this piece, we’re going to be taking a look at Larry Bird’s net worth in 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trae Young
Person
Kevin Durant
The Spun

Kanye West Has Reportedly Signed Another Big Athlete

As Kanye West continues to expand his endeavors beyond music and fashion, his latest venture, Donda Sports, signed another big name, according to TMZ. With Front Office Sports reporting, "In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown," via the Hollywood outlet.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hall Of Fame#Nba Finals#Audacy Com#Dukes Bell#Kd#Hawks
The Spun

Knicks Are Reportedly Hiring Father Of NBA Star

The New York Knicks are reportedly adding a coach to Tom Thibodeau's staff. According to Ian Begley of SNY, the Knicks are set to hire Rick Brunson to be an assistant coach. This isn't the first time that Brunson will have coached with Thibodeau. He's coached under him when he was in Chicago and Minnesota.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

‘NYC Point Gods’: Docu On Kenny Anderson, Mark Jackson, Stephon Marbury & Others Gets Showtime Airdate

Click here to read the full article. Yessss! Showtime has set a summer premiere date for NYC Point Gods, a feature-length documentary on the enduring impact of New York City point guards who honed their craft on the city’s playgrounds and high school gyms in the 1980s and ’90s. The pic from Showtime Documentary Films and Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman’s Boardroom tips off at 9 p.m. Friday, July 29, on the premium cable net. NYC Point Gods features a who’s who of point guard deities: Kenny Anderson, Mark Jackson, Stephon Marbury, Kenny Smith, Rod Strickland, Dwayne “Pearl” Washington, Rafer Alston and God Shammgod....
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Golden State Warriors All-Time Starting Lineup, Bench, And Coach

Since their inception in 1946, the Golden State Warriors have become one of the most decorated franchises in NBA history. From early championships in 1947, 1956, and 1975 to the recent dominance that has them currently in their 6th NBA Finals in 8 years, the Warriors have always found the way back to the top. Overall, the Warriors have captured 6 championships and 7 conference titles with many greats of the game to thank for it along the way.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

Stephen A. Smith unloads majorly bold Steph Curry, LeBron James take

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith made a bold prediction about how many more NBA titles the Golden State Warriors and Steph Curry will win in the future. The 2022 NBA Finals officially begins on Thursday, June 2, with the Boston Celtics taking on the Golden State Warriors. Even though the Warriors have missed the playoffs the previous two seasons, they are now in the Finals for the sixth time in eight years, and they certainly look like the favorites to lift the Larry O’Brien Trophy.
NBA
92.9 The Game

92.9 The Game

Atlanta, GA
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Atlanta, including the Braves, Hawks, Falcons and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/929thegame

Comments / 0

Community Policy