Why Kevin Durant to Atlanta could work for both teams

Audacy.com NBA insider Ryan McDonough joined Dukes & Bell for his weekly appearance on the show to preview the NBA finals and McDonough talked about why Kevin Durant trade to Atlanta could work for both teams.

When asked if Kevin Durant could be traded this offseason.

“I think Kevin Durant probably stays in Brooklyn if I were to peg it just given the contract extension and I think the Nets with a player his caliber would move heaven and earth around him, Trae and KD would be the last thing they do unless he came to them and demanded a trade,” McDonough said. “Keep in mind he just signed the extension last year, he’s under contract for four more seasons starting this offseason in 2022. If they were to move him Atlanta is a team as we discussed before with the ability to put together a compelling package.”

McDonough talked about what the Hawks might have to give up if they were to trade for Durant.

“I think frankly anything on their roster and everything on their roster other than Trae Young including all their future draft picks and draft pick slots and all that would be in play for Kevin Durant. He’s a transcendent player, he’s still in his prime so if you have a chance to get Kevin Durant and you have a future hall of fame guard in the backcourt in Trae Young I think you do it and you worry about the down the road, down the road.”