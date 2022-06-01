ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Joaquin County, CA

Fair, Pride fest and more: 5 things to do in Stockton, San Joaquin County this weekend

By Genette Brookshire, The Record
The Stockton Record
The Stockton Record
 3 days ago

Friday

San Joaquin County Fair

A carnival, concerts, food, live entertainment, and more is what the San Joaquin County Fair is bringing to town this year. There will be a flying K-9 show, Jeremy the Juggler, Steve’s Balloons, and The Magic of Rafael. Sunday’s headliner is the Regional Mexican group, Los Parras.

Go for a ride: San Joaquin County Fair returns after two-year pandemic hiatus

When: 12- 9 p.m. June 3; 10 a.m.-9 p.m. June 4 and June 5

Where: San Joaquin County Fairgrounds, 1658 S. Airport Way, Stockton

Admission: $5 pre-sale general admission, $10 parking, $30 pre-sale carnival wristband (fair admission not included) purchase tickets at sanjoaquinfair.com/p/tickets

Information: sanjoaquinfair.com

Sounds of summer: Here's where you can find free outdoor music

Saturday

Military Appreciation Classic Car Show at Swenson Park

The American Legion Karl Post 16 and the Stockton Marine Corps Club are hosting their 2nd annual Military Appreciation Classic Car Show at Swenson Park Golf Course on Saturday. Check out a variety of cars while you enjoy food, vendors, a DJ and more.

When: 6 a.m.-3 p.m. June 4

Where: Swenson Park Golf Course, 6803 Alexandria Place, Stockton

Information: fb.me/e/1w6ZSaMTg

Hello Kitty Cafe Pop-Up Truck at Weberstown Mall

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dorq7_0fxPag3G00

The fan-favorite Hello Kitty Cafe Pop-Up Truck will be parked near Blaze Pizza at Weberstown Mall on Saturday. Fans of Hello Kitty will have the opportunity to purchase new, exclusive goodies and limited-edition collectibles, including a glass mug with a sprinkle handle, a Hello Kitty Cafe lunchbox, a Hello Kitty Cafe lavender T-shirt, and a Hello Kitty Cafe canvas tote.

Check it out: Hello Kitty Cafe Pop-Up Truck rolling into Stockton

When: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. June 4

Where: Weberstown Mall, 4950 Pacific Ave., Stockton

Admission: Free

Lodi Pride Festival

The Lodi Pride Festival returns Saturday for a celebration of love, acceptance and visibility. Sacramento comedian Melissa McGillicuddy along with Hellen Heels are some of the returning entertainment stars from last year. Lodi Japanese American Pop artist Mikara is the opening act for the event. Headliners for the festival are singer Donovan Lowe and Singer-guitarist Lolah Nguyen. The Sacramento Gay Men’s Chorus will also be performing. ASL interpreters will be present at the festival to accommodate the deaf and hard of hearing community.

When: 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Saturday, June 4

Where: Highwater Brewery, 927 Industrial Way, Lodi

Admission: Free

Information: bit.ly/3NSA1qJ

ICYMI: Lodi Pride Festival returns for second year of ‘compassion, energy and love’

Astronomy in the Park

If the skies are clear, volunteers from the Stockton Astronomical Society will be setting up telescopes for the public to see the wonders of the night sky.

This month you will be able to see: the Moon, and other objects.

When: Viewing starts at sunset: 8:20 p.m.

Where: Oak Grove Regional Park, 4520 W. Eight Mile Road. Stockton

Admission: Event is free, county charges $6 for parking

Information: stocktonastro.org or (209) 471-1674

Would you like to have your event featured in an upcoming Things to Do? Contact Senior Content Strategist Genette Brookshire at gbrookshire@recordnet.com. Support local news, subscribe to The Stockton Record at recordnet.com/subscribenow.

This article originally appeared on The Record: Fair, Pride fest and more: 5 things to do in Stockton, San Joaquin County this weekend

