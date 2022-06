PRESS RELEASE. LABEL Foundation has announced that it has officially integrated with Binance Custody to take advantage of their highly secure cold storage solution. With this integration, LABEL’s native tokens can be kept safely as the $LBL is now supported by Binance Custody and the tokens are safely stored using their institutional and insured cold storage feature. Moreover, both BEP-20 and ERC-20 are available for deposits as well as withdrawals. If all goes well, the LABEL team hopes to further expand its partnership with the Binance ecosystem in the future as well.

