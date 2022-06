The Foster Street Bridge Rehabilitation Project begins on Monday (June 6th). The project is located along Foster Street between East Havens and East Birch Avenues in southeastern Mitchell. Traffic will be impeded for the duration of the project and reduced to a single lane. Travelers will alternately pass through the work zone by direction of a temporary light signal system. Travelers should expect minor delays while traveling Foster Street. Project duration is anticipated to be eight weeks with completion expected by August 1st.

MITCHELL, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO