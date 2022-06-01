Recent Data Shows Millennial Homeownership is on the Rise

They’re a generation big on self-betterment. They’re a diverse group that hopes to make a difference in the world. They’re the largest, most studied demographic. They currently dominate the workforce. And, as of this year, they make up the largest percentage of home buyers. If you haven’t guessed by now, we’re talking about millennials.

Let’s take a closer look at this unique generation and how their behavior is shaping the housing market.

A look at the numbers

According to the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) 2022 Home Buyers and Sellers Generational Trends Report, “buyers 23 to 31 years (Younger Millennials) and buyers 32 to 41 years (Older Millennials) continue to make up the largest (and growing) share of home buyers at 43 percent.” That’s the most of any generation and up from 37 percent last year.

The report found that 81 percent of Younger Millennials and 48 percent of Older Millennials were first-time home buyers, more than other age groups. Older Millennials had one of the highest shares of married couples (64 percent) buying homes, while Younger Millennials had the highest share of unmarried couples (21 percent).

Younger Millennials were also most likely to move directly from a family member’s home before buying at 24 percent, and this group purchased the most affordable homes at a median purchase price of $250,000.

For millennials, the primary reason for purchasing a home is the desire to own a home of their own, followed by the desire for a larger home, a change in family situation (e.g., marriage, birth of child, divorce, etc.), the desire for a home in a better area, and a job-related relocation or move.

REALTOR® Maggie Gerich, associate broker with Rooted Real Estate of Greater Lansing, RE/MAX Real Estate Professionals, Inc. says she’s not surprised to see the growing number of millennial home buyers, especially considering increasing rental costs.

“A lot of the millennial buyers I’ve worked with do want to purchase a home for reasons like more space, a yard for pets, a home office, etc. But the driving force really seems to be the ability to own something of their own with a fixed monthly payment that allows them to start building equity and saving for their future,” she said.

The home search process

Known for being one of the most tech-savvy groups, the first step in the house hunt for many millennials (68 percent) was to search for properties online. Ninety percent of Younger Millennials and 86 percent of Older Millennials used their REALTOR® as their main source of information, but more than any other generation, millennials also relied heavily on technology with 86 percent of Younger Millennials and 83 percent of Older Millennials using their cell phone or tablet to search for housing related information.

When it comes to communicating with their agent, the traditional phone call is still important to many millennials. However, the NAR report shows that the majority (78 percent of Younger Millennials and 74 percent of Older Millennials) prefer that their agents send property info and communicate via text message.

“There are still times when that person-to-person conversation is important, but I would say that 90 percent of our transactions can be discussed via text,” said Gerich. “During the pandemic, we all relied much more on technology and that has definitely carried over into today’s market. But this works well for millennials especially, who prefer to handle a lot of discussions through their mobile devices.”

Financing the purchase

The NAR report showed that millennials had the lowest average down payment with 8 percent down for Younger Millennials and 10 percent down for Older Millennials. As far as expenses that delayed this group from saving for a down payment or home purchase, 49 percent of Younger Millennials and 44 percent of Older Millennials said student loans held them back the most, followed by high rent/current mortgage payment at 32 percent and 27 percent, respectively.

And while only 5 percent of surveyed millennial home buyers had their mortgage application denied, 46 percent of Younger Millennials and 41 percent of Older Millennials cited their debt-to-income ratio as the main reason.

Despite these hurdles, 88 percent of Younger Millennials and 87 percent of Older Millennials believe that a home is a still a strong financial investment.

“Interest rates are still historically low, and we are fortunate to have some fabulous opportunities in the Lansing area for first-time home buyers,” said Gerich. “There are low down payment mortgage options, down payment assistance programs, homebuyer education classes, etc. For anyone interested in purchasing a home, it’s worth a call to a local REALTOR® and lender to discuss the options.”

For a list of local real estate professionals, visit the Greater Lansing Association of REALTORS® website at www.lansing-realestate.com.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Recent Data Shows Millennial Homeownership is on the Rise