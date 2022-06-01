ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

“It’s going to make a huge difference:” Publix officially ends its free prescription program June 1

By Gretchen Kernbach, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21pqha_0fxPZpdg00

It is onto the next pharmacy for Floridians who once sought out free prescriptions from Publix.

The regional grocer officially cut ties with its free prescription program on June 1.

According to the official Publix announcement, it dispensed over 100 million prescriptions in its 15-year run.

Floridians like Kayla Oglesby, who lives with diabetes, heavily relied on that program.

“I do not currently have health insurance, so it’s a little hard for me to get my medications,” Oglesby said.

Now maintenance medications will be eligible for $7.50 for a 90-day or 14-day supply.

Forever Healthy Insurance Solutions owner and founder Melanie McCloud said the end of the program will hurt a lot of people.

She said that amount of money may not seem like a big deal to some, but to others it is.

“For someone on a fixed income, making less than $2,000 per month, particularly with the inflation that we see with gas, groceries, and a lot more, it’s going to make a huge difference,” McCloud said.

She said these medications aren’t any prescription you can just stop taking.

“Once their condition potentially gets out of control again, because they’re not taking their medications, now they’re going to be put on an even more expensive medication,” McCloud said.

So what can you do?

McCloud recommends looking into Walmart’s Rx program or finding out if you qualify for the federal government’s Extra Help plan: https://www.ssa.gov/benefits/medicare/prescriptionhelp.html.

Oglesby is considering her options at the moment but wishes there were more programs to help others with her condition.

“A lot of Americans do have it, and I think there should be programs or places that do provide free medications for diabetes,” Oglesby said.

Other places with low-cost programs include Costco and Sam’s Club, but you do need to pay a membership fee for both.

The full statement from Publix is below:

“Publix debuted our free prescription program in 2007, and to date we have dispensed well over 100 million free prescriptions. We consistently evaluate our programs and services to ensure they are meeting the intended purpose and evolving over time. Medications offered through our program are typically covered through insurance plans.

“Effective June 1, 2022, we will no longer offer our free prescription program. Maintenance medications, including Metformin, Lisinopril, and Amlodipine will be eligible for $7.50 for a 90-day supply and Amoxicillin will be $7.50 for a 14-day supply. Quantity limits still apply.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Shaquille O’ Neal’s Credit Card Got Declined at Walmart for the ‘Biggest Purchase in Walmart History’

Click here to read the full article. Shaquille O’Neal may be worth $400 million, but he’s not above dropping some major dollars at Walmart. That is if his credit card doesn’t get declined. A 2018 clip of Shaq recounting the story of an ill-fated Walmart shopping spree recently went viral yet again after “The Late Late Show” reposted the hilarious talk show moment on Instagram. In the clip — which is from an April 13, 2018 appearance on the show — Shaq recounts the story of his $70,000 Walmart shopping spree to host James Corden and guest Victoria Beckham, which he...
NBA
SheKnows

Adirondack Chairs Are on Sale at Costco for a Steal & Shoppers Say They're Virtually "Weatherproof"

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. We want to spend as much time outside as possible this summer, which means we’ve been outfitting our backyard in a number of ways. Yes, we have a fire pit, and you know a hammock chair is on our list. But of all the patio furniture and outdoor seating options out there, nothing screams summer lounging to us quite so much as an Adirondack chair. They’re durable, they’ve got a classic silhouette, and...
SHOPPING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Pizza Hut Closings in 2022

The perennial brand has permanently closed hundreds of locations since the advent of the pandemic and the closure of its main franchise partner. Is the chain vulnerable to further loss, or will those closings prove to be outliers?
pymnts

Restaurants Slip in New Consumer Fees as Their Costs Skyrocket

As restaurants seek out different ways to maintain their profit margins in the face of soaring food costs, some are going the underhanded route, slipping in new fees to boost check sizes without obvious menu price increases. Fees with names including “noncash adjustment,” “fuel surcharge,” or “kitchen appreciation” have been...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Floridians#Rx
Mashed

Chipotle Customers Need To Act Quick To Score Its Latest Deal

You don't even have to be a fan of basketball to get something out of the 2022 Men's Professional Basketball Championship Series, thanks to a new promotion that Chipotle is running. The fast-casual Mexican food chain is once again tag-teaming with the NBA event to encourage customer engagement. Just last year, Chipotle gave away free burritos during the NBA finals and snuck promo codes for free entrees into advertisements that aired while the series was on, per Good Morning America.
RESTAURANTS
Phone Arena

Walmart is selling Apple's 2020 iPad Air at an incredible price, but there's a catch

If you're a professional bargain hunter, odds are you've started saving for the impending Amazon Prime Day 2022 festival for at least a little while now. But if the e-commerce giant is unlikely to tempt you to spend any of that money early on "normal" non-Prime-exclusive deals, perhaps the competition will have better luck doing just that this weekend.
ELECTRONICS
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Applebee’s Closings in 2022

The perennial chain, owned by Dine Brands Global, has seen its sister company, IHOP, face well-publicized business challenges in 2022. Have those challenges impacted Applebee’s core business, or vice-versa?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Publix
NewsBreak
Costco
TechRadar

Quick! Apple's iPad Air 4 crashes to a record-low price at Walmart's massive sale

Walmart's rival Prime Day sale just launched today, and we've spotted possibly the best deal from the four-day event on Apple's best-selling iPad Air 4. You can get the 10.2-inch 2020 iPad Air on sale for $399 (was $539) (opens in new tab). That's a massive $140 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen for the powerful tablet.
ELECTRONICS
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
98K+
Followers
105K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy