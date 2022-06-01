ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Whaley, candidate for Ohio governor, seeks funding to help Ohioans with inflation

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yyVxv_0fxPYNTJ00
Nan Whaley Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley (Staff Photo)

DAYTON — Democratic candidate for Ohio governor, Nan Whaley held a press conference Wednesday morning seeking $2.68 billion in funding from the American Rescue Act to be used for an inflation relief plan that she is proposing.

Whaley’s plan would call for $350 per middle-class adult or $700 per couple.

>> Toddler rescued from wading pool, hospitalized after near-drowning incident in Huber Heights

At this time, she said, 7.9 million Ohioans would be eligible for the funding, which accounts for 89% of adults in the state.

The eligibility that Whaley would use for consideration of the funds would be the same that was used for the federal COVID relief rebates.

Whale said during the press conference that she would like to see the funding be used now to help Ohioans and not “when she is in office.”

We have reached out to Gov. DeWine’s office seeking comment from the governor. At this time, his office said the governor has no comment on the matter.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

Related
WHIO Dayton

Local LGBTQ+ community reacts to two controversial Ohio Bills

DAYTON — With pride month now underway, Americans all over the country are uplifting the LGBTQ+ community. However amid the celebrations, in Ohio there are some pieces of legislation some believe are doing the complete opposite. News Center Seven’s Brandon Lewis went to Courthouse Square where the Greater Dayton...
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Huber Heights, OH
Government
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Dayton, OH
City
Huber Heights, OH
WKBN

Ohio superintendent resigns less than 1 month on the job

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The leader of Ohio’s Department of Education resigned Friday from his position less than a month after taking it, according to the state board of education president. State Superintendent Stephen Dackin took the position May 10 and previously served as superintendent at Columbus State Community College and Reynoldsburg City Schools. Gov. […]
OHIO STATE
crawfordcountynow.com

Governor DeWine awards $15 Million to strengthen food supply chain in Ohio

COLUMBUS—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced Wednesday, additional state support to help strengthen the local meat supply chain and reduce reliance on out-of-state meat processors. Seventy-five Ohio meat processors will receive grants totaling approximately $15 million to help them expand capacity and meet the growing...
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nan Whaley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation And Economy#Rebates#Politics State#Politics Governor#Ohioans#Democratic#The American Rescue Act#Covid
WTOL 11

Controversy continues surrounding Ohio House Bill 99

TOLEDO, Ohio — Some states aren't waiting for the federal government to act on gun-reform. The state legislature in Ohio passed a bill that would allow school employees to carry guns. All it needs now is a signature from the governor who said he would support it. Toledo Public...
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
10TV

Ohio House passes bill requiring state board to investigate, prosecute unlicensed funeral directing

COLUMBUS, Ohio — After 10 Investigates' extensive reporting on an Ohio man accused of running a fake funeral home, Senate Bill 224 passed the legislature Wednesday. The legislation will require the director of the State of Ohio Board of Embalmers and Funeral Directors to investigate and prosecute people who provide unlicensed funeral directing services or operate funeral homes without a license.
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
76K+
Followers
106K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy