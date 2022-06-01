Whaley, candidate for Ohio governor, seeks funding to help Ohioans with inflation

Nan Whaley Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley (Staff Photo)

DAYTON — Democratic candidate for Ohio governor, Nan Whaley held a press conference Wednesday morning seeking $2.68 billion in funding from the American Rescue Act to be used for an inflation relief plan that she is proposing.

Whaley’s plan would call for $350 per middle-class adult or $700 per couple.

At this time, she said, 7.9 million Ohioans would be eligible for the funding, which accounts for 89% of adults in the state.

The eligibility that Whaley would use for consideration of the funds would be the same that was used for the federal COVID relief rebates.

Whale said during the press conference that she would like to see the funding be used now to help Ohioans and not “when she is in office.”

We have reached out to Gov. DeWine’s office seeking comment from the governor. At this time, his office said the governor has no comment on the matter.

