WHAT IS SEND A KID TO CAMP

Clovia “Miss Community” Lawrence has truly invested in the children of Richmond and the surrounding counties by ensuring they have something constructive to do all summer whether their parents can afford it or not. Her drive for co-creating the annual SAKTC radio-thon is due to the loss of her godson at the age of 12.

This years theme is “We Choose Camps Over Crossfires”, and the goal is to get children off the streets and into camps. This year, scholarships will be provided for the Richmond Police Athletic League (PAL), Henrico County Athletic League (Camp Henrico) and the Carol Adams Summer Enrichment Day Camps.

“The 15th Annual “Send-A-Kid 2 Camp” Radio-Thon is brought to you by Project Give Back to Community and all donations received are made directly to Project Give Back to Community and not to Urban One, Inc.”