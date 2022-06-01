ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Busy June For James Piot

By Tim Staudt
WILX-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State golfer James Piot, the reigning U. S. Amateur champion, has a busy June ahead. He is...

www.wilx.com

WILX-TV

Tough Day For Spartans At Memorial Tournament

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two golfers with Michigan State connections are playing at this week’s Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio. In round one Thursday James Piot shot 75, good for 91st place and Ryan Brehm 79, placing him 115th. Both players have afternoon tee times in round two on Friday.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Slotkin, Schor join Michigan’s Moms Demand Action in call for reform

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With a week of mass shootings happening across the US, organizations are coming together to demand action to stop gun violence. One of those organizations is Michigan’s chapter Moms Demand Action of Michigan. For Gun Violence Awareness Day, the group wore orange-colored shirts with the...
WILX-TV

Kelley Added as MSU Basketball Assistant

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Friday announced the appointment of Thomas Kelley as an assistant men’s basketball coach to head coach Tom Izzo. Kelley, a Jackson native, played at MSU and returned to the school as a graduate assistant in 2015. The past four seasons he has been an assistant at Western Michigan. He replaces Dwayne Stephens who is now the new head coach at Western Michigan.
LANSING, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Has Two of the Best Donut Shops in the Entire U.S.

Who doesn’t love a warm, sweet donut? Friday (June 3) is National Donut Day, and in honor, the crew at Yelp has released their tally of the Top 100 U.S. Donut Shops. Here in Michigan, we have plenty of great donut shops, many of which are locally owned. That said, it’s not surprising that not one but two Michigan donut shops are on the list. My mouth is starting to water just thinking about these great donut stops.
DETROIT, MI
WILX-TV

In My View: What a year for Michigan Big Ten sports

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Big Ten sports year is over, although some teams and athletes are in NCAA competition. What a year for Michigan -- 18 Big Ten titles either regular season or tournament and that includes football. No other school in the league came close to that many. Michigan’s former athletic director David Brandon dramatically upgraded facilities in Ann Arbor years ago and it’s paying off for many of the Michigan teams who now draw some of the nation’s best athletes -- they sure did for this school year in my view.
LANSING, MI
1051thebounce.com

This Michigan City is the Worst in America to Raise a Family

Let me just say that I grew up in Michigan, and I think Michigan is a great place to raise a family. Both my parents are from the Great Lakes State, too, with my dad being from Detroit and my mom from Lansing. That said, a new study ranks one Michigan city the absolute worst to raise a family in the U.S.
DETROIT, MI
mycitymag.com

WNEM TV5 News Anchor David Custer

For David Custer, presenting the truth is everything – both as a journalist and personally. As the head news anchor at WNEM TV5 since 2016 and an openly gay man, he has hidden nothing from his viewing audience. Every night, Custer, alongside his friend and co-anchor Meg McLeod anchors the 5pm, 5:30pm, 6pm and 10pm broadcasts, providing up-to-date news bulletins and stories ranging from tragic to inspiring. His reporting has earned him seven regional Emmy Awards, several Associated Press and Michigan Association of Broadcasters Awards, and the Great Lakes Bay Region’s Ruby Award as one of the brightest professionals under the age of 40. His personality, style and local storytelling has won him the coveted My City Magazine City’s Choice Award for Best News Anchor for the last six years. (As of this writing, Custer was nominated for 5 more Emmy Awards.)“It is the job of the journalist to seek the truth, to hold people accountable and expose corruption,” he states. “It is our responsibility to accurately tell a story as it is and hold nothing back.” This is always true of Custer: even when the story is his own.
FLINT, MI
WILX-TV

Juneteenth becomes 13th Michigan court holiday

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The Michigan Supreme Court has declared Juneteenth a statewide court holiday. Two Republican justices objected, saying taxpayers will be shortchanged. Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas. Congress and President Joe Biden created a federal holiday a year ago.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Now Desk Afternoon - Weekend outlook, BLOCK:AID returns, and more!

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki joins the Now Desk to take a look at what we can expect for the rest of the week and into the weekend. We have the forecast for your weekend plans, plus what we’re working on for 90 minutes of news starting with News 10 First at 5.
LANSING, MI
jtv.tv

Dramatic Putts Key Steve Maddalena’s GAM Senior Match Play Victory

Steve Maddalena sends the winning 50-foot shot at No. 18 on its way. Courtesy Greg Johnson, Golf Association of Michigan. (June 3, 2022 9:22 PM) Jackson’s Steve Maddalena won the GAM Senior Match Play Championship presented by Sullivan Golf Travel with long dramatic birdie putts on the final two holes at Muskegon Country Club Friday.
JACKSON, MI
MLive.com

Transfer portal possibilities for Michigan basketball

It took until June for the Michigan men’s basketball program to know who won’t be on the team next season. The subtraction is done. Are additions coming?. On Wednesday, Moussa Diabaté and Caleb Houstan -- freshmen starters for Michigan last season -- finalized their decisions to keep their names in the NBA draft. Michigan had already lost its starting backcourt, fifth-year players DeVante’ Jones and Eli Brooks, in addition to reserve point guard Frankie Collins, who transferred.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan State University discontinues COVID isolation housing

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University announced it’s discontinuing its COVID-19 isolation housing once the 2022 fall semester begins. Students who tested positive for COVID-19 in the past were sent to Hubbard Hall, located on the west side of campus. MSU is still mandating COVID-19 booster shots...
EAST LANSING, MI

