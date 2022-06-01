This summer, Great Falls Public School will be hosting Bison Pool Summer Swim Lessons.

Session One begins June 6 to June 17 and Session Two begins June 20 to July 1, Monday through Thursday.

The pool will be closed for July 4.

Session Three begins July 5 to July 15 and Session Four begins July 18 to July 29, Monday through Thursday.

Lessons are available to students four years and under, Special Needs, and adults for $65. Students ages five and up is $60.

Aqua Exercise Class will also be offered June 7 – July 27 on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7:30-8:30pm for $45.

The pool will be open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 1-3:45pm and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1-2:45pm. The pool is only open in the evenings on Mondays and Wednesdays from 7:30-8:45pm. Cost for adults is $3, $2 for children, and one child under the age of five is free with an adult.

More information and registration can be found on the GFPS Facebook site.

Get Fit Great Falls

Join Park Pals June 8-Aug 10 for fun in the park. GFPS and other local agencies such as No Kid Hungry, Park & Recreation, and United Way invites parents and children to come play in the park where free food, prizes, and activities will be offered.

Lincoln School: 10:30-11:15am (food at 11:15)

Carter Park: 11:30am-12:20pm (food provided)

Rhodes Park: 12:30-1:30pm (food at 12:25)

Gibson Park: 1:45-2:30pm (food at 12:55)

This article originally appeared on Great Falls Tribune: GFPS offering Summer activities