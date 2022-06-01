ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CDC testing if Georgia man contracted monkeypox

By Rebecca Grapevine
The Augusta Chronicle
The Augusta Chronicle
 3 days ago
ATLANTA – A metro Atlanta man has a confirmed case of orthopoxvirus, according to a statement released by the Georgia Department of Public Health on Wednesday.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now testing to confirm if the disease is monkeypox, said DPH spokesperson Nancy Nydam.

Monkeypox is one form of the orthopoxvirus. Others include variola, which causes smallpox.

The Atlanta man has a history of international travel, Nydam said.

Monkeypox is a viral disease that causes the skin to break out in pustules. It was first detected in laboratory monkeys and then discovered in humans in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of Congo, according to the CDC.

Monkeypox typically starts with a fever, lymph node swelling, muscle pains, and malaise, then progresses to a skin rash. The pustular rash can lasts two to four weeks, according to the World Health Organization.

The disease is usually mild but can be life-threatening in some cases.

The current outbreak is unusual because at least 257 confirmed cases have been identified in 23 countries where it is not typically found. The disease is considered endemic in certain central and western African areas.

Nine American states have reported a total of 18 confirmed monkeypox/orthopoxvirus cases, according to the CDC.

So far, the World Health Organization has reported 106 confirmed cases in Great Britain, 49 in Portugal, and 26 in Canada.

Also:Rare case of monkeypox confirmed in England, but risk to the general public is low

Monkeypox can be transmitted among people through direct contact with the sores or bodily fluids, intimate contact, and respiratory secretions during “prolonged, face-to-face contact,” according to the CDC.

There are currently no monkeypox-specific treatments but medicines developed to treat smallpox can be helpful. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a vaccine for monkeypox called JYNNEOS (also known as Imvamune or Imvanex), according to the CDC.

“There doesn’t seem to be a need for any kind of extra efforts beyond what’s going on,” President Joe Biden said during a press conference last week.

“I just don't think it rises to the level of the kind of concern that existed with COVID-19 …but I think people should be careful,” he said.

The United States has enough vaccine stockpiled, Biden said.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

WXIA 11 Alive

AR-15 sales surge in Georgia

SMYRNA, Ga. — Sales have spiked at some gun stores in Georgia – a backlash to efforts to write stricter gun laws. "The way this president is driving this country, everybody need to be carrying at this point," Carl Brecker, a Powder Springs gun owner who'd just completed a purchase at Adventure Outdoors in Smyrna, said.
SMYRNA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Stacey Abrams releases endorsements in Georgia Democratic runoffs

ATLANTA - Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has announced her endorsements for three of the statewide Democratic Party runoffs happening on June 21. In a press release, Abrams endorsed Charlie Bailey for lieutenant governor, Rep. Bee Nguyen for secretary of state, and Rep. William Boddie for Labor Commissioner. Hailing from...
ATLANTA, GA
The Augusta Chronicle

The Augusta Chronicle

