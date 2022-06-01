ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama football players, including Will Anderson Jr., to hold camp at Hillcrest

By Jerell Rushin, The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KDAtK_0fxPVxGy00

Hillcrest High School will be the site of a rare opportunity for youth and high school football players.

The co-ed Nike Football Skills Camp, for ages 8-18, is coming to Tuscaloosa June 13-15. It features instructors from the Alabama football team, including unanimous AP first-team All-American Will Anderson Jr .

Cameron Latu, Emil Ekiyor Jr. and Jaylen Moody are also instructors for the three-day camp.

Campers will receive 18 hours of football instruction from the Crimson Tide players and a T-shirt, gym bag, player card and lanyard from Nike.

Hillcrest football coach Jamie Mitchell is the camp director. Registration has dropped from $495 to $295.

"Any time Nike is attached to anything you know things are going to be done the right way," Mitchell said. "For us to have a chance to bring it out to Hillcrest High School is a real bonus for our program and our city. It's a great opportunity for kids of all ages to get out and learn something about football and do it under a great setting and with some great Alabama players as well."

ALABAMA FOOTBALL: Alabama's Nick Saban: Consider this before switching to 9-game SEC football schedule

ALABAMA FOOTBALL: Alabama football plants a Trojan horse but Lane Kiffin isn't falling for it | Toppmeyer

ALABAMA FB RECRUITING: Would No. 1 recruit Arch Manning commit to Alabama football after 4-star Eli Holstein already did?

Each camper will register for a position with accompanied drills, competitions and trainings. There will be question-and-answer periods, linemen challenges and 7-on-7 tournaments.

Nike will give camper of the day and week prizes. Every camper receives a picture and autograph with the featured instructors.

Alabama football memorabilia is available for purchase.

You may register at the following link: https://www.ussportscamps.com/football/nike-1/nike-skills-football-camp-tuscaloosa .

WILL ANDERSON JR.: Too bad Will Anderson, Bryce Young couldn't be like Barry Sanders in NFL Draft | Toppmeyer

"A lot of competing camps may be one-day camps," NextGen camp organizer Jacob Byrd said. "This is a three-day camp. There's 18 hours of instruction from high-level coaches and high-level athletes that are playing on the biggest stage."

Jerell Rushin is a recruiting reporter for the Tuscaloosa News and the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at jrushin@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @JerellRushin_.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama football players, including Will Anderson Jr., to hold camp at Hillcrest

Comments / 2

Related
Roll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: LSU fan offers Saban $5k to retire, Ryan Day says he needs $13M in annual NIL money to build a contender

Happy Friday, everyone. A young LSU fan managed to sneak into SEC Media Days this week in effort to bribe Nick Saban out of Tuscaloosa. Speaking at the Old Overton Golf Club in Vestavia Hills at the annual Nick’s Kids Foundation golf tournament on Thursday, Saban confirmed that he was approached while at SEC meetings in Destin, Florida, this week by someone – reportedly a high school junior – who offered him $5,000 to stop beating his LSU Tigers.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ishmael Sopsher, former Alabama DL, reportedly enters the transfer portal again

Ishmael Sopsher, who left Alabama for Southern Cal, about a year ago, is on the move again. Sopsher, who came out of Amite High School in Louisiana as the No. 3 Louisiana recruit, No. 5 defensive tackle and No. 47 prospect overall nationally on the 247Sports Composite, is in the transfer portal again, according to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports. That high ranking came with 22 scholarship offers but did not translate to playing time in Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Texas RB Kalib Hicks announces top five schools

Kalib Hicks released his top five schools via Twitter Thursday. Hicks listed Alabama, Arkansas, Miami, Oklahoma and TCU in his top five. Alabama offered the Ryan High School (TX) product in February, and the Crimson Tide got him on campus for an unofficial visit in March. He recently told Touchdown Alabama he is in the process of scheduling an official visit to Tuscaloosa. Hicks stated he felt Alabama was the original RBU when the Tide offered him.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Strength and Conditioning Coach Retires After 34 Years at The Capstone

Alabama strength and conditioning coach Terry Jones Sr. has called it a career after 34 years of service working at the University of Alabama. Jones was born in Sandersville, Ga., and played four seasons for the Alabama Crimson Tide for Coach Paul "Bear" Bryant from 1974-77. He was part of three SEC Championship teams and won two Sugar Bowls during his time as a defensive lineman.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Basketball Manager Dies Unexpectedly

The University of Alabama men's basketball team took to Twitter on Wednesday to announcing the passing of sophomore basketball manager Charlie Pierce Wilson. Wilson, 20, was in Pensacola, Fla., for his grandmother's funeral according to Charlie Potter of BamaOnLine. Wilson, suffered a seizure while alone in his cousin's apartment, fell and hit his head and was unable to breathe.
ALICEVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Alabama basketball player to honor victims in Buffalo mass shooting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - One Alabama basketball player is honoring the victims of the mass shooting in Buffalo in a special way. Dominick Welch will wear number 10 for the Crimson Tide this season, to honor the ten victims who died in the Tops supermarket attack. Welch, who is a...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Sanders
Person
Nick Saban
AL.com

Alabama student turns tragic loss into scholarship win

Mixed martial artist Cat Zingano is known for her toughness as a fighter. But she has a soft side as well that comes from being a survivor, not just in the ring but in her personal life. When Cat was in college, her mother was diagnosed with and eventually died of brain cancer. Later, Cat’s husband, who managed her career, took his own life.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

15 most popular specialty license plates in Alabama

Appreciate Alabama birds? There’s a license plate for you. Member of Delta Sigma Theta sorority? Kappa Alpha Psi? Zeta Phi Beta? There’s a license plate for you. Want to support U.S. troops or thank a lineman? Like yoga or just want to show you’re a friend of the coal mining industry? There are license plates for you.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

New LED lights at Legion Field Stadium

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Brighter lights will be shining this season at Legion Field Stadium in Birmingham. Crews showed off the newly installed LED lights Thursday morning. The June 3 inaugural USFL game under the new lights will see the Pittsburgh Maulers challenge the New Jersey Generals. Subscribe to our...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec Football#Football Players#Nike Football#American Football#Hillcrest High School#Ap#All American#Sec#Eli Holstein
wvtm13.com

Alabama to be home to first remote air traffic control center in US

SELMA, Ala. — A newspaper is reporting that a public airport in Alabama could be home to the first remote air traffic control center in the United States. Advanced ATC Inc. is an air traffic control academy based in Valdosta, Georgia. The Selma Times-Journal quotes the company as saying Thursday that it will invest about $4.7 million at Craig Air Field in Dallas County, southeast of Selma.
SELMA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Tuscaloosa News

The Tuscaloosa News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
270K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Tuscaloosa, AL from Tuscaloosa News.

 http://tuscaloosanews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy