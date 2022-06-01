Highlights: Italy 0-3 Argentina - Watch The Goals That Won Finalissima For Lionel Messi And Co

Lautaro Martinez scored Argentina's opener but his goal was all about the work of Messi.

Argentina have won the CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions trophy for the second time after beating Italy 3-0 at Wembley.

Lautaro Martinez, Angel Di Maria and Paulo Dybala scored the goals as the South American side ran out clear and deserved winners.

The competition had not taken place since being discontinued after Argentina beat Denmark in a penalty shootout to win the second edition back in 1993.

Copa America winners Argentina therefore technically retained their crown by getting the better of Euro 2020 champions Italy almost three decades on.

Angel Di Maria (left) is hugged by Lionel Messi after scoring for Argentina in 2022's Finalissima match against Italy IMAGO/Insidefoto/Andrea Staccioli

Italy 0-3 Argentina - Finalissima Highlights

Martinez scored Argentina's opener but his goal was all about the work of Messi.

Messi turned Giovanni Di Lorenzo and then held off a challenge from the Italy right-back before his low cross served Martinez a tap-in on a plate.

Messi was having a busy night.

The Argentina captain was on the receiving end of a Leonardo Bonucci elbow, for which the Italy defender earned a yellow card in the 39th minute.

Argentina took a giant step towards the Finalissima trophy in first-half added time when Martinez became the provider.

After scoring Argentina's opener, Martinez assisted Di Maria with a neat through pass.

Di Maria's movement was good, but his finish was even better as he chipped Gianluigi Donnarumma to make it 2-0.

As good as Di Maria's goal was, he almost topped it in the second half.

Messi teed him up from a corner kick and the former Real Madrid winger nailed a volley from the edge of the box, but Donnarumma made the save.

Argentina were rampant and they got the third goal their dominance deserved in the 94th minute.

Messi provided his second assist of the night, although his pass for Dybala was less crisp than the one which had earlier set up Martinez.

