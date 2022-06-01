ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steuben County, NY

Hornell school superintendent, vice principal face charges on alleged student searches

By Jeff Murray, The Evening Tribune
 2 days ago

The Hornell City School District superintendent and an assistant principal improperly handled student searches, according to indictments released Wednesday from a Steuben County grand jury.

Superintendent Jeremy Palotti was indicted on two counts of misdemeanor official misconduct and one misdemeanor count of failing to make a required report to the New York State child abuse hotline.

High school Assistant Principal Eli Marcus was indicted on 10 counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.

Steuben County District Attorney Brooks Baker said the charges came following a lengthy investigation.

Palotti is accused of mishandling parent complaints about improper searches of female students by school administrators.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tVgCg_0fxPVvVW00

The indictment also alleges Palotti used taxpayer funds to engage the school district's attorney for personal legal matters.

The second charge alleges Palotti failed to report suspected child abuse or mistreatment.

Palotti's role as a school district leader means he's legally obligated to report claims of abuse to authorities.

Marcus is accused of knowingly acting in a matter likely to be injurious to the physical, mental or moral welfare of 10 children under 17 years old.

Baker said the investigation stems from a hotline complaint to the Steuben County Department of Social Services about suspected abuse or maltreatment of a child.

The complaint was initially forwarded to the Hornell Police Department before it was referred to the grand jury.

Palotti has been superintendent in Hornell since the summer of 2017. Prior to that, he was superintendent in the Canisteo-Greenwood Central School District.

Marcus is a former science teacher at Wellsville Central School.

Palotti and Marcus will appear in Steuben County Court for arraignment at a later date, Baker said.

Neither immediately replied to a request for comment.

Hornell Board of Education President Kerry Davis said the board was aware of the grand jury investigation.

The board released a formal statement on the indictments late Wednesday afternoon, saying board members are surprised and shocked criminal charges were lodged against the two administrators.

"From what we understand about the surrounding circumstances, these charges are not justified, and we urge everyone to remember that anyone charged with a crime is presumed to be innocent until proven otherwise," the statement read.

Marcus is currently on administrative leave, and Palotti will continue performing his regular duties, according to the school board statement, which added the board would have no further comment at this time.

