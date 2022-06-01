ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Crime Stoppers reward increased in Krueger homicide case

By Knss Staff
 3 days ago

Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is now offering an increased reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case of Kurt Krueger, who was killed last month in a West Wichita neighborhood.

An anonymous donor has offered an additional $5,000 in reward funds to be paid to the tipster who provides the information. This is in addition to the award already offered by the program, bringing the maximum possible reward to $7,500 for this case.

On May 1st, at around 2:00 a.m. WPD officers responded to a report of a man down in the roadway in the 7900 block of West Cottontail. Officers located Krueger unconscious and not breathing. He was pronounced deceased on scene.

Investigators learned that Krueger was walking in the neighborhood where he lives, approximately 20-30 minutes before his body was found. They believe he was struck by a vehicle, which then fled the scene.

Anyone with information regarding a crime that occurred in Sedgwick County is eligible to receive a reward by submitting a tip through Crime Stoppers by calling **TIPS, 316-267-2111 or

online at www.stopcrime316.com. Tipsters are always anonymous

Crime Stoppers will never ask someone to identify themselves. If your information leads to an arrest in a felony case, you could be eligible to receive up to $2,500.

Crime Stoppers is a division of the non-profit Wichita Metro Crime Commission

KNSS Radio

KNSS Radio

All news, and all that matters to you in the Wichita region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more.

