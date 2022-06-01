ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Goodwill Industries Warehouse coming to Tyler, bringing jobs

By Danica Sauter
 3 days ago

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – A new Goodwill industries warehouse will be coming to Tyler and will be bringing jobs to those with various cognitive and physical disabilities.

Now employing around 30 workers, the expansion will allow the hiring of 15 more people.

3 East Texas school districts receive library grants from Laura Bush Foundation

The new facility will be an addition to the commercial services division on John Carney Boulevard and will give Goodwill the opportunity to expand its current operations which as of this writing include product production as well as “pick and pack” operations for a variety of companies and organizations.

“The project will allow for the hiring of more individuals with disabilities, all to be paid at least minimum wage or better, depending on their work level,” said Kimberly B. Lewis, President and CEO of Goodwill Industries of East Texas, Inc., “as well as providing educational and life skills training to them while they work there.”

The new warehouse will come close on the heels of the 2020 renovation of Goodwill’s downtown office where a variety of training programs are offered including information technology courses focused on networking and cyber security, plus an entrepreneurial boot camp and a new program specifically providing training for women seeking careers in IT.

Brookshire’s creates campaign to allow customers to donate to Uvalde

According to a release, the new warehouse will be completed in about a year.

For more information on the new warehouse, please contact Kimberly B. Lewis, President and CEO of Goodwill Industries of East Texas, Inc., 903-593-8438, Ext. 1008, Kim.lewis@goodwilletx.com, and visit www.GoodwillEastTexas.com .

