Teen dies after being pulled from Embassy Suites pool in Phoenix days earlier

The teen who nearly drowned in a pool at an Embassy Suites hotel near Thomas Road and 24th Street on Saturday has died, according to Phoenix police.

Sgt. Vincent Cole, a spokesperson with Phoenix police, said the case of Darryl Blackmon, 13, is now a death investigation.

Blackmon traveled from Colorado to Arizona for a football tournament, according to the description of a GoFundMe established to help Blackmon's family with expenses.

After his team won a game, they went to celebrate to the hotel's pool where the accident occurred, the description read.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found bystanders performing CPR on the teen. It is unclear how long Blackmon was underwater in the pool, the Phoenix Fire Department said in a statement.

The cause of death will be determined by the Office of the Medical Examiner.

The GoFundMe had raised almost $50,000 of the $75,000 goal as of Wednesday morning.

