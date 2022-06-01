ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Auburn football's Bryan Harsin doesn't support Alabama's SEC transfer deadline change

By Bennett Durando, Montgomery Advertiser
 3 days ago
MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. — Auburn football coach Bryan Harsin thinks the SEC's intraconference transfer deadline is perfectly fine where it is right now, despite Alabama's efforts to change it.

If a football player transfers within the SEC, he currently must enter the portal by Feb. 1 to maintain instant eligibility. Alabama has proposed extending the date to May 1. The reasoning, according to Alabama athletics director Greg Byrne, is to be consistent with the NCAA's May 1 deadline that allows athletes to transfer outside the league.

"I didn't think what we did this year was a bad model," Harsin said. "And we had that discussion before. ... We've met on this stuff before. We've had conversations about some of the rules that are in place right now. There's reasons why we did it. And I think they were thought out. I thought there were good reasons why, and it wasn't just for a one-year deal. It was really like, this could be the model for some time. I don't think that's a bad model that we have."

Harsin joins a number of coaches in the league who have disagreed with the need for a change in the deadline, including Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin and Georgia's Kirby Smart.

Auburn has one intraconference transfer joining the program this offseason: former Texas A&M starting quarterback Zach Calzada. Alabama, Ole Miss, LSU and Arkansas all have at least three intraconference incoming transfers.

"One of the things I do appreciate about the SEC is that we can make some of these types of decisions and, as a group, decide this what's best for the SEC.," Harsin said. I think you have to be able to do that sometimes. And it may not work perfectly for everybody else, but that's not really how decisions are formed.

"I think we're missing the big picture on some of this, too. It's so league-specific sometimes. I'm a big fan of college football, and I always will be. So a little of that, you've got to sit in there and take off your school hat sometimes and just think, 'What's going on in the landscape of college football?' How does it impact us, obviously, that's very important, but what's happening for the game?"

