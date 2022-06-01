ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Woman dies after being hit by vehicle in Scottsdale

By Angela Cordoba Perez, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rs6uM_0fxPViHJ00

A woman died after she was struck by a vehicle Tuesday night in Scottsdale.

The collision occurred around 7 p.m. near Via Linda and Mountain View Road. The driver of the vehicle, also a woman, stayed on scene and cooperated, according to Scottsdale police.

Speed or impairment weren't factors in the fatal collision, police said.

Reach breaking news reporter Angela Cordoba Perez at Angela.CordobaPerez@Gannett.com or on Twitter @AngelaCordobaP .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Woman dies after being hit by vehicle in Scottsdale

