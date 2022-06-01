ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man drowns in Lake Springfield after jumping in to swim

By Jordan Meier, Springfield News-Leader
The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Springfield Fire Department worked into the night Tuesday to recover the body of a man who drowned while swimming at Lake Springfield.

Around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, John Hance, 35 of Springfield, jumped into the lake near Low Head Dam. He began to struggle and went under the water, according to a report from the highway patrol.

Hance did not resurface and was pronounced dead at the scene when rescue crews got his body out of the water around 8:45 p.m. He was not wearing a life jacket, according to the highway patrol report.

The Springfield Fire Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol worked jointly on the response, and another man who had jumped in the water was treated at the scene by paramedics.

Swimming in the lake is not allowed, but patrons are allowed to kayak and take small boats out on the lake, according to the Springfield-Greene County Park Board.

Jordan Meier covers public safety for the Springfield News-Leader. Contact her at jmeier@news-leader.com, or on Twitter @Jordan_Meier644.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Man drowns in Lake Springfield after jumping in to swim

