Brush unopposed for regional superintendent

Brush

A Robinson native is unopposed in his bid to elected regional superintendent of schools for Clay, Crawford, Jasper, Lawrence and Richland counties.

Jeremy Brush, 42, is running as a Republican in the June 28 primary. There is no Democrat candidate.

Current superintendent Monte Newlin is not seeking re-election.

Brush said his goal is to work with both the Illinois State Board of Education and the local school districts to help make sure our students receive the best education possible.

He explained he understands what challenges our local schools and students face thanks to having worked in education in the five-county region for 19 years.

Brush is a graduate of Robinson High School, Class of 1997. He graduated from Eastern Illinois University with a Bachelor of Arts in History with Teacher Certification and graduated with a Masters in Educational Administration from Olivet Nazarene University in 2009.

He taught U.S. history, civics and economics at Lawrenceville High School for his first five years after college. He then served two years as assistant principal/athletic director at LHS before serving nine years as principal at Parkview Junior High School in Lawrenceville.

In addition to his teaching experience, Brush has been involved in coaching at both the junior high and high school levels and sits on the Lawrenceville Summer Softball Association Board. He serves as assistant director/interventionist of the ASSIST Program for ROE 12.

Brush is a member of the Association for Middle Level Education and the Illinois Principals Association. He was the recipient of the 2020 Illinois Principals Association Middle School “Principal of the Year” award for the Wabash Valley region.

Jeremy and his wife, Brooke, have been married for 18 years. They live in Lawrenceville and have two children, Addyson and Olivia.