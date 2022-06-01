ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saugerties, NY

Girls lacrosse: Saugerties falls in Class C sub-regionals against Burnt Hills

By Melissa Kramer, Times Herald-Record
 3 days ago

ACCORD — Saugerties had nothing to lose.

Section 2's Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake defeated Saugerties, 20-9, in a NYSPHSAA Class C girls lacrosse sub-regionals game at Rondout Valley High School on Wednesday.

The Sawyers went down 5-0 after goals from Emma Winslow and Grace Tullock. But Sawyers goalkeeper Emily Schlosser made a solid save. Lia MacDougall would get her team on the board to make it 5-1. The Sawyers would trail 14-2 at the half, but score five consecutive goals in the second half.

"We started the game a little defeated after they shocked us," MacDougall said. "So going into the second half we were ready for them a little bit more and wanted to try our best.”

The Sawyers tried to stay positive after the loss and take the experience in a good light.

“Some of these girls have aspirations to play lacrosse at a higher level," Saugerties coach Nick Bernard said. "Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake is a really good team, they’re the fastest team we’ve seen before. They already have a couple of Division I commits, so it’s a good chance for them to see what’s out there.”

What it means

The Spartans will face Section 1 winner Tappan Zee in a regional final matchup at Hendrick Hudson High School on June 4 at 3 p.m. The winner of that game advances to the NYSPHSAA semifinals at SUNY Cortland on June 10.

Player of the game

Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake's MK Lescault was all over the offensive end, with a game-high seven goals.

By the numbers

Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake (16-3) — Grace Tullock added four. Ella Blesi and Caroline Kogut each had three. Maggie Lescault added two. Emma Winslow tallied one.

Saugerties (12-3) — Lia MacDougall scored a team-high three goals and had an assist. Dreama Manganiello added two goals. Addison Costello and Nicole Costello each tallied a goal. Mackenzie Below and Mia Denier each tallied a goal. Emily Schlosser made seven saves.

Quotable

“We just came into this just wanting to just go out with a bang, honestly. I feel like we had nothing to lose, we just wanted to have fun one last time, together.” - Saugerties senior Dreama Manganiello on the sub-regionals loss.

MKramer1@th-record.com

Twitter: @MKramerTHR

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Girls lacrosse: Saugerties falls in Class C sub-regionals against Burnt Hills

